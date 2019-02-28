ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch in June 2019 with 5G support and pro camera features

    Lenovo Z6 Pro is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

    By
    |

    Most of the Android OEMs are expected to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. Companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and ZTE has already confirmed about the launch of the 5G smartphone in Q2 of 2019.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch in June 2019 with 5G support and pro camera fe
    Source  

     

    Now, Lenovo joins the league of 5G smartphones, where the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the first 5G smartphone from the company expected to launch in June 2019. As the Lenovo Z5 Pro was a China exclusive, the Lenovo Z6 Pro might not see the light of the day in India.

    Lenovo's VP Edward Chang has officially confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be a camera-centric smartphone, which will offer new camera technologies to improve the overall camera user experience on a smartphone. Lenovo is most likely to launch the Lenovo Z6 Pro in collaboration with China Unicom (telecom provider), to increase the reach of the smartphone.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

    As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the smartphone. Considering the 5G networking capability, the smartphone is most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 5G modem with improved 5G connectivity to offer Gigabit-class download and upload speeds.

    The device is most likely to come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with a water-drop notch or a hole punch display, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

    The smartphone is most likely to come with a high-resolution camera (dual or a triple camera setup) with a telephoto or a super wide angle lens or both. In the coming days, we will get more information on the Lenovo Z6 Pro and the possible specifications of the smartphone. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company, expected to cost similar to the XIaomi Mi MIX 3 5G.

     

    Story first published: Thursday, February 28, 2019, 10:16 [IST]
    Other articles published on Feb 28, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue