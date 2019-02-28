Lenovo Z6 Pro to launch in June 2019 with 5G support and pro camera features News oi-Vivek Lenovo Z6 Pro is expected to run on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Most of the Android OEMs are expected to launch a 5G smartphone in 2019. Companies like OnePlus, Samsung, Xiaomi, Huawei, and ZTE has already confirmed about the launch of the 5G smartphone in Q2 of 2019.

Now, Lenovo joins the league of 5G smartphones, where the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the first 5G smartphone from the company expected to launch in June 2019. As the Lenovo Z5 Pro was a China exclusive, the Lenovo Z6 Pro might not see the light of the day in India.

Lenovo's VP Edward Chang has officially confirmed that the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be a camera-centric smartphone, which will offer new camera technologies to improve the overall camera user experience on a smartphone. Lenovo is most likely to launch the Lenovo Z6 Pro in collaboration with China Unicom (telecom provider), to increase the reach of the smartphone.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specifications

As of now, there is no information on the actual specifications of the smartphone. Considering the 5G networking capability, the smartphone is most likely to come with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with Snapdragon X50 or the Snapdragon X55 5G modem with improved 5G connectivity to offer Gigabit-class download and upload speeds.

The device is most likely to come with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with a water-drop notch or a hole punch display, similar to the one seen on the Samsung Galaxy S10 and the Samsung Galaxy S10e.

The smartphone is most likely to come with a high-resolution camera (dual or a triple camera setup) with a telephoto or a super wide angle lens or both. In the coming days, we will get more information on the Lenovo Z6 Pro and the possible specifications of the smartphone. The Lenovo Z6 Pro is also expected to be the most expensive smartphone from the company, expected to cost similar to the XIaomi Mi MIX 3 5G.