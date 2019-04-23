Lenovo Z6 Pro launch today at 11:30 am: Watch the live stream here News oi-Karan Sharma Lenovo Z6 Pro all set to launch today in China, here is how you can watch the live streaming from India.

Smartphone maker Lenovo is all set to launch its latest Z6 Pro smartphone today in China. The upcoming smartphone is already revealed through official channels. The company has also confirmed that the Z6 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup. Just like all its smartphones launch the company will also live stream the launch of the device. We know not everyone can make it to the launch event in India so here you can watch the live stream.

Lenovo Z6 Pro launch live stream

According to India timing, the Lenovo Z6 Pro launch will begin at 11:30 am IST, according to Chinese timing it will be 2 pm. The live stream will take place at Lenovo Mobile's official Weibo account.

Lenovo Z6 Pro specification

According to the teasers launched by the company, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will sport a 6.39-inch display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

On the optical front, the smartphone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors with AI capabilities and LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and run ZUI 11 on top of Android Pie.