ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    Lenovo Z6 Pro launch today at 11:30 am: Watch the live stream here

    Lenovo Z6 Pro all set to launch today in China, here is how you can watch the live streaming from India.

    By
    |

    Smartphone maker Lenovo is all set to launch its latest Z6 Pro smartphone today in China. The upcoming smartphone is already revealed through official channels. The company has also confirmed that the Z6 Pro will sport a quad rear camera setup. Just like all its smartphones launch the company will also live stream the launch of the device. We know not everyone can make it to the launch event in India so here you can watch the live stream.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro launch today at 11:30 am: Watch the live stream here

     

    Lenovo Z6 Pro launch live stream

    According to India timing, the Lenovo Z6 Pro launch will begin at 11:30 am IST, according to Chinese timing it will be 2 pm. The live stream will take place at Lenovo Mobile's official Weibo account.

    Lenovo Z6 Pro specification

    According to the teasers launched by the company, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will sport a 6.39-inch display along with an aspect ratio of 18:9. Under the hood, the smartphone will be powered by Snapdragon 855 SoC, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 512GB storage.

    On the optical front, the smartphone is said to feature a quad rear camera setup with the combination of 48-megapixel, 16-megapixel, 8-megapixel, and 2-megapixel sensors with AI capabilities and LED flash. At the front, the smartphone offers a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies and video calls.

    The smartphone will be fuelled by a 4,000mAh battery and run ZUI 11 on top of Android Pie.

    Read More About: lenovo z6 pro lenovo smartphone news
    Story first published: Tuesday, April 23, 2019, 11:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2019
    X

    Stay updated with latest technology news & gadget reviews - Gizbot

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue