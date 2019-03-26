Lenovo Z6 Pro with 5G support to launch on the 27th of March with HyperVideo feature News oi-Vivek Lenovo Z6 Pro will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC

Lenovo is all set to launch a new flagship smartphone, the Lenovo Z6 Pro on the 27th of March. Edward Chang, President, Lenovo phone has officially confirmed the launch of the Lenovo Z6 Pro and the features associated with the smartphone.

According to Edward Chang, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will be the first smartphone brand from the company to support 5G network with HyperVision Camera. Here is everything we know about the Lenovo Z6 Pro, the successor to the Lenovo Z5 Pro.

Lenovo Z6 Pro features and specifications

According to reports, the smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC with at least 8 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. The smartphone is most likely to come with an FHD+ resolution display, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass.

Unlike most of the modern smartphones, the Lenovo Z6 Pro has a single camera, which is expected to be a 48 MP sensor, offering features like true high-resolution image capture and 4K video recording. As of now, there is no information on the selfie camera features or specifications.

Along with the 5G version of the Lenovo Z6 Pro, the company is most likely to launch a 4G version of the Z6 Pro, which will cost slightly less than the 5G version. Like most of the 5G smartphones, the Lenovo Z6 Pro will not be available for sale (until June), and the 4G model will go on sale immediately. The Lenovo Z6 Pro will be competing against the Xiaomi Mi MIX 3 5G, OnePlus's 5G smartphone, and other mid-tier smartphones with true 5G network support.

As of now, there is no information on the price of the smartphone. Considering the price of the previous Lenovo smartphones, the 4G version is expected to cost around $400, whereas the 5G version will cost more than $500. Stay tuned to GizBot to know more about the Lenovo Z6 Pro.

Source