LG Aristo 5 With Dual Rear Camera Goes Official: Everything You Need To Know News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has added a new product to its budget portfolio called the Aristo 5. The latest entrant comes just a few weeks following the launch of the LG Harmony 4 which is another budget smartphone by the company. The LG Aristo 5 is launched with some basic set of hardware such as a dual-camera setup, an HD+ display, and an entry-level MediaTek processor.

LG Aristo 5 Full Specifications And Features

The LG Aristo 5 has been packed with the MediaTek MT6762 processor which has eight-cores. The device has been announced in a single configuration of 2GB RAM and 32GB storage. It has a provision of storage expansion which is limited to up to 32GB via microSD card. It will boot on Android 10 OS.

The smartphone will ship with a 5.7-inch FullVision LCD display with 720 x 1520 pixels HD+ resolution. There is a U-shaped notch for the selfie camera and the bezels surrounding the display are slightly thick. The notch houses a 5MP camera for selfies and video calls.

The rear panel has a dual-camera setup placed inside a horizontal module. It comprises of 13MP primary sensor which is accompanied by a 5MP sensor for wide-angle shots. The rear panel also has a circular fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication.

It comes with a microUSB port, a 3.5mm headphone jack, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth connectivity options. The LG Aristo 5 is powered by a 3,000 mAh battery. Since this is an entry-level device, there is no support for fast charging technology.

How Much The LG Aristo 5 Will Cost?

LG has announced the Aristo 5 in the US for $150 which is somewhere around Rs. 11,308. The company is yet to announce its availability in the remaining markets including India. We are not sure if the device will launch with a similar price tag here in the country.

If the device does arrive with an asking price of around Rs. 11,000 it would be slightly overpriced compared to the competitions. We already have players like Realme and Xiaomi dominating the sub Rs. 10,000 price segment. So, the company would need to keep its pricing towards the lower end of the spectrum to rival up against the competitions.

