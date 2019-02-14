LG G8 ThinQ official press renders leak ahead of MWC 2019 launch

It's only a matter of a few weeks for the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2019 to begin and we are expecting a lot of action to happen during the event. A number of smartphone manufacturers are looking forward to introduce their new devices during the biggest technology trade fair that is taking place in Barcelona, Spain starting 25th February. LG, the Southe Korea tech giant is also going to launch its next premium offering, the LG G8 ThinQ at the MWC 2019 which is said to pack some powerful internals. We have been coming across a wide range of leaks and rumors surrounding the upcoming flagship LG device and have a fair idea of what specifications it might offer. It appears that the leaks and rumors are not stopping just yet as the device has made it to the rumor mill once again.

This time the official press renders of the LG G8 ThinQ has made its way online. The press renders of the next LG flagship smartphone has been shared by the popular leakster Evan Blass via Twitter. The renders shared reveals the design of the smartphone both from the front as well as the sides.

Going by the leaked official press-renders, the LG G8 ThinQ will feature a display with a notch on top and will boast a dual-lens rear camera module that is stacked horizontally on the rear panel. There will be a single-lens camera at the front which will be housed in the notch and will be used for selfies. The smartphone will not ditch the 3.5mm audio jack for wired headphone connectivity.

Like mentioned earlier, the smartphone's side panels are also shown through the leaked official press renders. The left panel of the smartphone has a dedicated Google Assistant button and the volume adjusters. On the other hand, the right panel of the smartphone accommodates the SIM card tray and the Power Key along with the antenna bands.

Some previous leaks have suggested that the LG G8 ThinQ will be an IP68 rated device for water and dust resistance and will run on the latest premium Snapdragon 855 chipset. The smartphone is also tipped to use a ToF (3D Time of Flight) camera for 3D object tracking.