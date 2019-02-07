LG G8 ThinQ to sport 3D front camera with ToF sensor, confirms LG

LG is preparing to bring its next flagship smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ this month during the MWC 2019 event that will be taking place in Barcelona, Spain. The smartphone has been tipped online a number of times highlighting the key specifications and features which it might offer. Now, ahead of the device's launch, the company has now revealed some new information on the smartphone's internals.

LG has now revealed that its upcoming premium smartphone, the LG G8 ThinQ will come with an additional Time of Flight (ToF) sensor at the front to support the 3D front camera. It appears that the company will be adding this feature in order to introduce an advanced face unlock feature to the device. The new technology which is expected to be released for the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone will improve the imaging capabilities of the front camera so that it delivers a premium output. Additionally, the ToF sensor will enable an enhanced face tracking and bring some advanced selfie features as well.

The South Korean tech giant has further revealed that the ToF (Time of Flight) sensor for the G8 ThinQ smartphone will be developed by Infineon and it will run on a REAL3 chip. As per LG, the ToF sensor which will be used on the LG G8 ThinQ smartphone will deliver more 'precise' data about the distance of an object via the camera by using infrared light. With this, the sensor will become quicker, effective in ambient lighting conditions and also consume less power for the advanced features that will be introduced. Notably, smartphones such as Honor Vieew20 and OPPO R17 Pro already comes with a TOF sensor onboard.

As for the rumored specifications, the LG G8 ThinQ is tipped to sport a 6.1-inch IPS LCD display panel that will have a QHD+ resolution. The smartphone might run on the latest premium Snapdragon 855 chipset which is expected to power most of the flagships that will launch in 2019. It is said to ship with Android 9 Pie out of the box and will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery unit under the hood.