LG G8X ThinQ With Dual FullVision OLED Display Launched For Rs. 49,999 News oi-Vivek

LG has officially unveiled its latest flagship smartphone -- the G8X ThinQ in the Indian market. This model was originally announced at IFA 2019, and the USP of the phone is the secondary display, which makes it sort of a dual-screen phone. It also comes with an additional 2.1-inch Mono Cover Display that can be used to get basic information like time, notifications, and battery percentage.

The secondary screen is attached to a Freestop Hinge that lets users tilt the display up to 180 degrees and it connects to the primary smartphone using Pogo Pins.

LG G8X ThinQ Specifications

The smartphone has a 6.4-inch primary display with FHD+ resolution (2340 x 1080p) resolution, protected by a 2.5D curved tempered glass with a tiny water-drop notch at the top. Qualcomm's Snapdragon 855 SoC powers the device with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The phone runs on a custom UI based on Android 9 and Android 10 OS update is in the pipeline. This is also one of the first LG smartphones with an in-display fingerprint sensor.

The dual-camera setup at the back of the phone has a 12MP primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture paired with a 13MP ultra wide-angle lens with an f/2.4 aperture. Besides, there is a 32MP selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The primary camera can capture videos at 4K resolution, whereas the selfie camera tops at 1080p.

Just like the Asus 6z, Redmi K20, and the Realme X2 Pro, the LG G8X ThinQ has a 3.5mm headphone jack. Unlike the budget flagships, the headphone jack is powered by a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The smartphone is also IP68 water and dust resistant with MIL-STD 810G certification. Lastly, a 4,000 mAh battery fuels the device with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.

Price And Availability

The LG G8X ThinQ Will be available from December 21 via online and offline stores in Aurora Black colors and will cost Rs. 49,999. For the asking price, the LG G8X definitely seems a bit expensive, especially with phones like the OnePlus 7T and the Realme X2 Pro, which offers a high-refresh-rate display and a more powerful chipset. However, the LG G8X ThinQ does have an advantage with a secondary screen.

