LG V30 to arrive with Gorilla Glass 5, B&Q audio and IP68 rating

LG is prepping to launch it's upcoming flagship smartphone - LG V30 sometime soon. Recently, LG officially confirmed the details of the V30's display. Now, there is another confirmation regarding the smartphone.

According to a Korea Herald (via: PhoneArena) report citing industry sources have suggested that the LG V30 will feature 20 percent thinner top bezel and 50 percent thinner bottom bezel in comparison to its predecessor - the LG V20. This confirms that the smartphone will have a better screen-to-body ratio than the V20 that was launched in the last year.

Yesterday, we saw the confirmation from LG that the upcoming V30 flagship will arrive with a 6-inch OLED display. However, the company did not confirm the details directly. Coming to the recent one, the side edges are believed to be sloping at an angle to give a curved look, a more immersive viewing experience, and a better grip.

The recent information regarding the LG V30 also confirms that the smartphone's OLED display will be protected by the latest Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The source goes on suggesting that the flagship device from the South Korean tech giant will feature the IP68 water and dust resistant certification. This indicates that there will be a sealed battery, which could be non-removable unlike the previous models in the V series.

In addition to these specs, the insiders have tipped to the source that the LG V30 will arrive with a kind of Bang & Olufsen audio system. Given that the LG V30 might be launched on August 31, we don't have a long time left before the launch of this smartphone. We can expect to come across more such information in the coming weeks.