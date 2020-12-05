LG K42, LG K52 India Launch Could Be Imminent; Get BIS Approval News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

LG unveiled two new smartphones - LG K42 and K52 in September in select markets. Now, it looks like the company is in plans to launch these smartphones in the Indian market. While there is no official confirmation from the company regarding the India launch of these budget devices, the BIS certification database has cleared them hinting the same.

LG K42, K52 India Launch Likely

As per the information revealed by the tipster Mukul Sharma, two new LG smartphones carrying the model numbers LM-K420YMW and LM-K520YMW have been certified by the BIS certification database. These devices are listed under LG hinting that these could be the LG K42 and K52.

Notably, reports claim that these model numbers have already passed through FCC and Bluetooth SIG certification listings. These have turned out to be variants of the LG K42 and LG K52. Besides this, the certification listing does not reveal any further information. As these phones are already official in South America, Europe and a few other markets, we can expect their India launch to be nearing and we also know their specifications.

LG K42 Specifications

Talking about the LG K42, the smartphone bestows a 6.6-inch HD+ punch-hole display and gets the power from an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset teamed up with 3GB RAM and 64GB storage space. For imaging, there is a quad-camera with a 13MP primary sensor, a 5MP super wide sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a 2MP macro sensor. The other notable aspects of the LG K42 include an 8MP selfie sensor, a 4000mAh battery, MIL-STD-810G certification, a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, and LG UX based on Android 10 OS.

LG K52 Specifications

On the other hand, the LG K52 is fitted with a 6.6-inch FullVision display. Under the hood, the device makes use of an octa-core CPU and a 4000mAh battery. The imaging aspects of this LG smartphone include a squircle quad-camera layout with a 48MP primary lens, 5MP ultra-wide lens with 115-degree field of view and two 2MP sensors. There is a 13MP selfie camera sensor housed within a punch-hole cutout, 4GB RAM, 64GB storage space and a side-mounted fingerprint sensor among other goodies.

