LG K43 With MediaTek Helio P22 Pops Up On Geekbench: Launch Likely At MWC 2020

LG is likely working on more than one smartphone to launch at the upcoming MWC 2020 event. The company is said to extend its K series with the launch of the LG K43. The device has made an appearance on Geekbench which indicates its launch in the coming days.

The device is spotted with the LGE LM-L430IM model number on the mobile benchmarking platform. The listing also gives us an insight into some of the key features of the device. The LG K43 is listed with a MediaTek MT6762 chipset which is another name for the Helio P22 chipset.

This is an entry-level chipset that powers some popular budget smartphones like the LG W10, Vivo Y12, and the Realme C2. The processor will be clubbed with 4GB RAM. The listing further reveals the latest Android 10 OS taking care of the software side.

Coming to the benchmark scores, the LG K43 scored 828 points in the single-core test. In the multi-core test, the device logged 3,908 points. This is all the information revealed by the Geekbench listing of the LG K43. The device is said to launch next month at the MWC, but LG is yet to confirm its arrival.

To recall, LG is also said to introduce its next-generation flagship smartphone, i.e, the G9 ThinQ at the MWC 2020. Its design has been tipped recently via leaked CAD-based renders and a 360-degree video.

The device is said to come with a waterdrop notch display and a horizontally stacked quad-rear camera module. The leaked renders suggested a dedicated Google Assistant key on the left panel alongside the volume keys. It also confirmed the presence of a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port.

