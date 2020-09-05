LG K52 Leaked Renders Hint At Quad Cameras: What To Expect? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG seems to be launching a new budget-friendly smartphone called the LG K52. Recently, the tipster Evan Blass has revealed a new render of the upcoming smartphone, suggesting the design. However, the launch date and price details are still under wraps.

LG K52 Details

As per the leaked render, the LG K52 is said to come in blue and white color options. The handset is expected to feature a punch-hole display and there will be a plastic rear with curved edges. On the software front, it will ship with LG UX based Android 10 OS. As of now, there are no details regarding battery and chipset.

Coming to optics, the leaked render suggests, it will offer a quad-camera which will be housed rectangle-shaped module at the top-left corner of the device. There will be a large-sized LED flash below the rear camera. The volume rocker is expected to place on the left side and the power button will be right edge of the LG K52. Apart from this, there are no details regarding the specifications of the phone. We will keep updated you if further information regarding LG K52 comes to our notice.

On the other hand, the company is all set to announce the innovative LG Wing smartphone on September 14. The smartphone is likely to come with a dual-screen design. For imaging, the upcoming phone is also expected to get a triple camera at its rear along with a 64MP primary sensor. The handset is said to come with a price tag of $1,000 (around Rs. 73,246).

Besides, LG is also working on the Explorer Project and the company will reveal more details about the project at the event. The event will take place on September 14 at 10:00 AM (7:30 PM IST) on LG's official YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Via

Best Mobiles in India