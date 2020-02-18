LG K61, LG K51S, LGK41S Launched With Quad Camera Setup, 4,000mAh Battery

LG K Series Smartphones

The new smartphones are MIL-STD 810G compliant and pack USB Type-C port. LG says the new smartphones will be available much later this year, where it will be rolled out in the US first, followed by the European and Asian markets. Out of the three smartphones, the LG K61 is the most premium one.

LG K61 Features

As the premium-most of the lot, the LG K61 smartphone offers a 48MP main camera. The 6.5-inch full HD+ smartphone is powered by a 2.3GHz octa-core processor. There's a 4GB RAM that comes with two storage options of 64GB and 128GB. Storage can further be expanded up to 2TB with a microSD card.

The camera details include a 48MP main camera, 8MP super-wide lens, 2MP macro lens, and a 5MP depth camera. LG has placed a 16MP selfie shooter in the front. As mentioned earlier, the LG K61 packs a 4,000mAh battery and comes with the usual connectivity option of Bluetooth, LTE, NFC, Wi-Fi, and more. Users can choose from titanium, white, and blue color options.

LG K51S Specifications

Next, the LG K51S seems like the mid-range smartphone out of the three. Just like the LG K61, the LG K51S also packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display and is powered by an unnamed 2.3GHz octa-core processor. The smartphone packs a 3GB RAM with 64GB internal storage, which can further be extended up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The camera details include a 32MP main shooter, 5MP super wide camera, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There's a 13MP selfie camera. Similar to the LG K61, this variant also has the usual connectivity options and a 4,000mAh battery. The LG K51S is available in titanium, pink, and blue options.

LG K41S Details

The features on the LG K41S make it the budget smartphone out of the lot. The LG K41S is powered by the 2.0GHz octa-core processor with a similar 6.5-inch HD+ display. It packs a 3GB RAM with 32GB internal storage, which can be expanded using a microSD slot. It will go on sale in titanium, black, and white color options.

Other details include a 13MP main camera, 5MP super wide shooter, 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. The LG K41S has an 8MP selfie camera. Like the other two smartphones, the LG K41S also packs the same connectivity ports and options with Type-C.