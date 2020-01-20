LG W20 Design And Specifications Tipped Via Google Play Console Listing News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG might soon bring a new smartphone in its online-exclusive 'W' series. The LG W20 is the upcoming device by the South Korean manufacturer spotted online. The handset will come as the third model in the 'W' series. The previous devices in this series comprise the LG W10 and the LG 30, both of which were launched last year.

The LG W20 has made an appearance on the Google Play Console website's listing. The online listing of the device gives us an insight into some of the key internals as its fascia. The device can be seen sporting a waterdrop notch display. However, the display size is not revealed.

The listing does reveal an HD+ resolution with 720 x 1,520 pixels and a pixel density of 320 pixels. While the bezels on the sides appear slim, but is slightly thick on the chin. As for the remaining hardware, the Google Play listing reveals an entry-level Spreadtrum SC9863A chipset which has eight Cortex-A55 cores with up to 1.6GHz clock speed.

The processor is likely to be paired with 3GB RAM. The listing doesn't reveal the storage configuration, but it does suggest Android Pie OS. The Google Play listing reveals only the aforementioned hardware.

We still are waiting for the details on the camera and battery specifications and expect some more information in the coming days. Also, it is unknown when LG will introduce its next budget smartphone for the masses. It would be interesting to see in which price bucket the new device lands in India and which all devices it will be competing against.

Notably, the device is likely a successor to the LG W10. The handset was launched with a 6.19-inch HD+ display with an HD+ resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio. It packs a dual-camera setup housing a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP depth sensor. Powering it is an octa-core MediaTek Helio P22 chipset with 3GB RAM and 256GB storage. To keep everything in check is a 4,000 mAh battery.

via

Best Mobiles in India