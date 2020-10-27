LG Q52 With 48MP Quad-Lens Goes Official; Features, Price News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG had been teasing its latest Q series phone the LG Q52 for several days. Now, the latest mid-range phone has finally gone official in South Korea. The phone has been launched at KRW 330,000 (roughly Rs. 21,600) and it will be available in Silky White and Silky Red color options. The phone will go for sale in South Korea starting October 28. However, there is no information about India launch yet.

LG Q52: Specifications

Coming to the features, the LG Q52 comes with a 6.6-inch IPS LCD panel which offers HD+ resolution. Under the hood, the phone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 processor paired with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage that supports additional storage expansion using a microSD card slot.

Running Android 10 operating system with LG UX on top, the handset houses a 4,000 mAh battery and it is MIL-STD-810G certified for durability. In terms of cameras, the phone features quad-lens at the rear with combinations of a 48MP sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, two 2MP macro, and depth sensors. For selfies, you get a 13MP front shooter.

Connectivity options include 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5, GPS, and micro-USB port. It also offers a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security measure. Considering the price, it can be said the company could pack better features on the LG Q52. However, the 48MP main lens, MIL-STD-810G certification will be a plus point.

Meanwhile, the company has announced the India launch date of its LG Wing phone which will take place on October 28. The swivelling smartphone features a 6.8-inch FHD+ pOLED primary display and a 3.9-inch secondary G-OLED display. Other features of the handset include the octa-core Snapdragon 765G processor, 64MP triple-rear camera setup, and a 32MP front camera.

