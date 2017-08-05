LG Q6 India launch pegged for August 10; will be an Amazon exclusive

LG announced the LG Q6, a downgraded variant of its flagship G6 in the last month. Following the launch of the smartphone, the company announced that it will release the LG Q6 in a number of global markets in the coming days.

Initially, the LG Q6 will be released in the company's home market, South Korea before entering other countries in Asia, Europe, the U.S. and Middle East. Now, there some information regarding the Indian availability of the LG Q6. The company has taken to Twitter to announce that the LG Q6 will be launched in India on August 10 as an Amazon exclusive. The teaser put up by LG India's Twitter handle shows that the smartphone will be priced at Rs. 1_,990.

Notably, priced below Rs. 20,000, the LG Q6 will feature a 5.5-inch FHD+ FullVision display with a resolution of 2160 x 1080 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. While the display is the USP of the smartphone, it is crafted using 7000 series aluminum with rounded corners making it more durable. At its heart, there lies a Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 SoC paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage capacity.

The imaging aspects of the LG Q6 include a 13MP main camera snapper and a 5MP selfie shooter as well. Running on Android 7.1.1 Nougat, the LG smartphone is bundled with connectivity aspects such as Bluetooth 4.2, NFC, Wi-Fi, and 4G. The battery capacity of the LG Q6 is 3000mAh battery that should give a decent backup to the device.