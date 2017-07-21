LG Q6 vs other best mid-range smartphones

Earlier this month, the LG Q6 aka the LG G6 Mini was officially announced. The smartphone is offered in three different memory variants.

On the specs angle, the LG Q6 features 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3000mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, the smartphone adorns a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light as well as a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front. All in all, the LG Q6 is a quite impressive smartphone.

SEE ALSO: Best Camera smartphones under Rs 30,000 to buy in India

As yet, the pricing of the device has not been revealed, but it is expected fall in the mid-range category. So today, we have jotted down the best mid-range phones available in the market. The list contains everything; the specs, features and the pricing. Scroll down, if you are interested.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Nokia 6 Buy At Price of Rs 14,999

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness

Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU

4GB LPDDR3 RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture

8MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh built-in battery Samsung Galaxy J7 Max Buy At Price of Rs 17,990

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display

1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Gionee A1 Buy At Price of Rs 16,499

Key Features

5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display

2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM

64GB Internal memory

expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD

Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS

Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)

13MP rear camera with LED flash

16MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

4010mAh battery with fast charging Vivo V5s Buy At Price of Rs 16,998

Key Features

5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection

Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU

4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB

Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)

Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

13MP rear camera

20MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery Samsung Galaxy On Max Buy At Price of Rs 16,900

Key Features

5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display

MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU

4GB RAM

32GB internal memory

expandable up to 128GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

Samsung Pay Mini

13MP rear camera

13MP front camera

Fingerprint sensor

4G VoLTE

3300mAh battery Sony Xperia X Dual Buy At Price of Rs 22,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display

Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU

3GB RAM

64GB internal memory

expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

Dual SIM (nano+nano)

23MP rear camera

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE / 3G HSPA+

2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology Kodak Ektra Buy At Price of Rs 19,990

Key Features

5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection

2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU

3GB RAM

32GB internal storage

expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD

Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)

21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash

13MP front-facing camera

4G LTE

3000mAh battery with fast charging Motorola Moto G5 Plus Buy At price of Rs 14,999

Key Specs

5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection

2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU

3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD

Android 7.0 (Nougat)

Dual SIM

12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash

5MP front-facing camera

4G VoLTE

3000mAh battery with Turbo charging