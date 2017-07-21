LG Q6 vs other best mid-range smartphones

Earlier this month, the LG Q6 aka the LG G6 Mini was officially announced. The smartphone is offered in three different memory variants.
On the specs angle, the LG Q6 features 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3000mAh battery.
Speaking of optics, the smartphone adorns a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light as well as a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front. All in all, the LG Q6 is a quite impressive smartphone.
As yet, the pricing of the device has not been revealed, but it is expected fall in the mid-range category. So today, we have jotted down the best mid-range phones available in the market. The list contains everything; the specs, features and the pricing. Scroll down, if you are interested.
Nokia 6
Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
- Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
- 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture
- 8MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh built-in battery
Samsung Galaxy J7 Max
Buy At Price of Rs 17,990
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
- 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Gionee A1
Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
- 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 64GB Internal memory
- expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
- Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
- 13MP rear camera with LED flash
- 16MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 4010mAh battery with fast charging
Vivo V5s
Buy At Price of Rs 16,998
Key Features
- 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
- Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
- 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB
- Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
- Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 13MP rear camera
- 20MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery
Samsung Galaxy On Max
Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features
- 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
- MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
- 4GB RAM
- 32GB internal memory
- expandable up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- Samsung Pay Mini
- 13MP rear camera
- 13MP front camera
- Fingerprint sensor
- 4G VoLTE
- 3300mAh battery
Sony Xperia X Dual
Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
- Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 64GB internal memory
- expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- Dual SIM (nano+nano)
- 23MP rear camera
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
- 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology
Kodak Ektra
Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features
- 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
- 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
- 3GB RAM
- 32GB internal storage
- expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
- Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
- 21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
- 13MP front-facing camera
- 4G LTE
- 3000mAh battery with fast charging
Motorola Moto G5 Plus
Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs
- 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
- 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
- 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
- Android 7.0 (Nougat)
- Dual SIM
- 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
- 5MP front-facing camera
- 4G VoLTE
- 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging