Earlier this month, the LG Q6 aka the LG G6 Mini was officially announced. The smartphone is offered in three different memory variants.

LG Q6 vs other best mid-range smartphones

On the specs angle, the LG Q6 features 5.5-inch FHD display, Snapdragon 435 processor, 3GB RAM, 32GB inbuilt storage, Android 7.1.1 Nougat, 3000mAh battery.

Speaking of optics, the smartphone adorns a 13MP rear camera accompanied by a single LED flash light as well as a 5MP wide-angle selfie camera at the front. All in all, the LG Q6 is a quite impressive smartphone.

As yet, the pricing of the device has not been revealed, but it is expected fall in the mid-range category. So today, we have jotted down the best mid-range phones available in the market. The list contains everything; the specs, features and the pricing. Scroll down, if you are interested.

Nokia 6

Nokia 6

Buy At Price of Rs 14,999
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) 2.5D curved glass display with 450 nits brightness
  • Octa-Core Qualcomm Snapdragon 430 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 505 GPU
  • 4GB LPDDR3 RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 16MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash, PDAF, 1.0um sensor, f/2.0 aperture
  • 8MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh built-in battery

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Samsung Galaxy J7 Max

Buy At Price of Rs 17,990
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD PLS TFT LCD 2.5D curved glass display
  • 1.6GHz MediaTek Helio P20 Octa-Core (MT6757V) 64-bit processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Samsung Pay Mini
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 13MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Gionee A1

Gionee A1

Buy At Price of Rs 16,499
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1920× 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS in-cell 2.5D curved glass display
  • 2GHz Octa-core MediaTek Helio P10 processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 64GB Internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with micro SD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat) with Amigo OS
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (nano + nano / microSD)
  • 13MP rear camera with LED flash
  • 16MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 4010mAh battery with fast charging

Vivo V5s

Vivo V5s

Buy At Price of Rs 16,998
Key Features

  • 5.5-inch (1280 x 720 pixels) HD display with 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection
  • Octa-Core MediaTek MT6750 (4 x 1.5GHz A53 + 4 x 1.0GHz A53) processor with Mali T860 GPU
  • 4GB RAM, 64GB internal memory, expandable memory up to 256GB
  • Hybrid Dual SIM (micro + nano/microSD)
  • Funtouch OS 3.0 based on Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 20MP front-facing camera
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Samsung Galaxy On Max

Buy At Price of Rs 16,900
Key Features

  • 5.7-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD TFT IPS 2.5D curved glass display
  • MediaTek Helio P25 Lite Octa-Core (2.39GHz + 1.69GHz) 64-bit 16nm processor with ARM Mali T880 GPU
  • 4GB RAM
  • 32GB internal memory
  • expandable up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • Samsung Pay Mini
  • 13MP rear camera
  • 13MP front camera
  • Fingerprint sensor
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3300mAh battery

Sony Xperia X Dual

Sony Xperia X Dual

Buy At Price of Rs 22,990
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Triluminos Display
  • Hexa-Core Snapdragon 650 with 64-bit processor with Adreno 510 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 64GB internal memory
  • expandable memory up to 200GB via microSD card
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • Dual SIM (nano+nano)
  • 23MP rear camera
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE / 3G HSPA+
  • 2630mAh Battery with Qnovo's Adaptive Charging technology

Kodak Ektra

Kodak Ektra

Buy At Price of Rs 19,990
Key Features

  • 5-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD IPS display with Corning Gorilla Glass protection
  • 2.3GHz Deca-Core MediaTek Helio X20 processor with Mali-T880 MP4 GPU
  • 3GB RAM
  • 32GB internal storage
  • expandable memory up to 128GB with microSD
  • Android 6.0 (Marshmallow)
  • 21MP rear camera with dual LED Flash
  • 13MP front-facing camera
  • 4G LTE
  • 3000mAh battery with fast charging

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Motorola Moto G5 Plus

Buy At price of Rs 14,999
Key Specs

  • 5.2-inch (1920 x 1080 pixels) Full HD display with Corning Gorilla glass 3 protection
  • 2GHz Octa-Core Snapdragon 625 processor with Adreno 506 GPU
  • 3GB RAM with 16GB storage / 4GB RAM with 32GB storage expandable memory up to 128 GB with microSD
  • Android 7.0 (Nougat)
  • Dual SIM
  • 12MP rear camera with dual-tone LED flash
  • 5MP front-facing camera 
  • 4G VoLTE
  • 3000mAh battery with Turbo charging

Story first published: Friday, July 21, 2017, 13:39 [IST]
