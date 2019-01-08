LG Q9 debuts in South Korea with QHD display and IP68 rating

ENGLISH

LG Q9 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC

    LG has launched yet another mid-tier smartphone in South Korea. The LG Q9 is the latest smartphone from the brand with sort of flagship specifications. Here are the complete details on the latest IP68 rated smartphone from LG Electronics.

    LG Q9 price and availability

    The LG Q9 comes in Carmine Red, New Aurora Black, and New Moroccan Blue colors and retails for 499,400 Korean Won (Rs 31,120). The smartphone will be available in South Korea from 11th of January 2019. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the LG Q9 in India.

    LG Q9 features and specifications

    The LG Q9 has a 6.1-inch QHD+ IPS LCD grade screen with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The device has a modern 19.5:9 aspect ratio display with a resolution of 3120 x 1440p with a notch cut out on the top.

    The Qualcomm Snapdragon 821 SoC powers the smartphone with 4 GB of LPDDR4x RAM and 64 GB of internal storage with a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion (up to 2TB).

    The LG Q9 has a single 16 MP primary camera with an f/2.2 aperture with an LED flash. On the front, the device has an 8 MP selfie camera with an f/1.9 aperture. The smartphone also has a rear-facing physical fingerprint sensor.

    Just like most of the LG flagship smartphone, the LG Q9 is water and dust resistant with IP68 rating, and also MIL-STD 810G certified. The smartphone comes with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack with 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and Boombox Speaker.

    The LG Q9 has a 3000 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support via USB type C port. Lastly, the smartphone runs on Android 8.1 Oreo with custom LG skin on top.

    The LG Q9 has a great set of features including the high-resolution display and IP68 rating. However, the smartphone is powered by a 2-year-old chipset and comes with a single camera, which makes it difficult to suggest the LG Q9 over other affordable flagship smartphones.

    Story first published: Tuesday, January 8, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
