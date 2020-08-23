Just In
LG Q92 5G Live Shots Hint Imminent Launch: Everything We Know So Far
LG seems to be launching the LG Q92 5G soon. There have been rumored for several days about the handset. The smartphone already visited multiple certifications including Google Play Console, Geekbench listing.
Earlier this week, the key specifications of the handset shared via a poster. Now, a South Korean publication reveals some live shots of the upcoming phone. The live shots reveal the phone will be available in the Ceramic White color.
What To Expect?
The LG Q92 5G is expected to come as a MIL-STD-810G certified phone. In terms of features, it will offer a 6.7-inches punch-hole display. The device will measure 166.54 x 77.3 x 8.49mm dimensions and weighs 193 grams. There will be another two colors for the handset namely Mirror Titanium and Mirror Red.
Under its hood, it will get power from the Snapdragon 765G paired with 6GB of RAM and 128GB onboard storage. On the software front, it will run on Android 10 OS. There will be a 4,000 mAh battery that will feature fast charging capabilities.
For imaging, it will get a quad-rear camera module comprising of a 48MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens, a 5MP depth sensor, and lastly a 2MP macro shooter. For selfies, the handset will pack a 32MP front camera.
For connectivity, it will pack a 3.5mm audio jack, a USB-C port, and a speaker grille at the bottom. Other features of the Q92 5G will include a side-facing fingerprint sensor, stereo speakers, and NFC.
There is no information about the price of the phone yet. Considering the specifications, it is likely to come as a mid-range segment. The phone is expected to launch soon, as all the features and live shots are now revealed. We will keep informed you if any information regarding the launch date comes to our notice.
