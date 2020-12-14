LG Rollable, LG Rainbow, LG Q83 Smartphones Tipped To Launch In First Half Of 2021 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG has introduced some unique designs in the smartphone industry this year. The LG Wing and the LG Velvet are some of the smartphones that gave a fresh look on smartphones. The company is working on several other smartphone designs, which we might see on the LG Rollable, LG Rainbow, and the LG Q83 smartphones.

Fresh reports suggest that the LG Rollable, LG Rainbow, and the LG Q83 will be launching in the first half of 2021. The launch of the LG Rollable will place the company as the first manufacturer of a rollable smartphone.

LG Rollable: What To Expect

As the name suggests, the LG Rollable is going to be a rollable smartphone with one of the most unique and innovative designs we've seen so far. The upcoming LG Rollable is going to be the second smartphone from the LG Explorer Project.

From what we know so far, the LG Rollable smartphone will feature a 6.8-inch display that can be rolled-out and stretched to a 7.4-inch screen. A report from KoreaITNews highlights that the sleek and lightweight design of the LG Rollable is its main advantage over competitors and bulky smartphone designs.

Moreover, the lack of wrinkles or crease won't be a problem with the LG Rollable, the company reportedly stated. So far, the precise launch date for the LG Rollable is under wraps, but reports suggest it'll likely debut around March. The launch of the LG Rollable would strengthen LG's foothold in the premium smartphone segment.

LG Rainbow, LG Q83 Smartphone Launch

Apart from LG Rollable, the company is gearing up to launch the LG Rainbow and the LG Q83. Reports suggest the LG Rainbow is going to be a premium flagship smartphone, why the Q83 is going to cater to the budget segment. The LG Rainbow is also said to launch sometime in March 2021, alongside the LG Rollable and the affordable LG Q83.

Reports from South Korea note that LG is set to begin field tests by end of this year or early next year. Based on the results of these field tests, LG will fix a launch date for the above-mentioned three devices.

