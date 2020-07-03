Just In
LG Rollable Smartphone Coming Soon; Competition For Foldables?
Foldable phones are quite popular now, thanks to the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Galaxy Z Flip, the revamped Motorola Razr. Now, we'll soon be hearing rollable phones as well. LG is reportedly set to launch a rollable smartphone with the codename 'B Project' in 2021. Reports note that LG has already begun production of the prototypes.
LG Rollable Phone Rumored
The report comes from TheElec, which claims that LG's B Project is named after the company's CEO Kwon Bong-seok. Earlier this year, LG filed a patent for a large flexible display. Following this, a couple of rumors sprouted regarding LG working on a unique smartphone, which was assumed to be another foldable phone.
However, this isn't a foldable phone, but a rollable smartphone; that's because its secondary display can be reportedly rolled out from the side of the phone. The report further cites a company source, who said that rollable phones are relatively less complicated than foldable phones.
"Foldable displays need to withstand consistent pressure at a small area, but rollable displays can dissipate the pressure to a wider area," the report cites. Technically, this makes sense. Adding to this, LetsGoDigital had earlier reported something very similar.
According to this report, LG's extended display can be further folded inwards, which again distributes the pressure on the hinges. Moreover, when the secondary display is unrolled, the screen opens up to a 200 percent display from its compacted form.
LG Rollable Phones Vs Foldable Phones
The argument that LG sources are putting across might have an impact on foldable phones. Of course, the price is still going to be one of the key determining factors. For now, Samsung is working on the Galaxy Fold Lite, to bring the foldable technology in the affordable range. While the rollable phones are still new, it will surely affect the smartphone technology.
In other news, LG is reportedly working two new flagships codenamed Rainbow and Wing, reports hint that the LG Rainbow phone will launch in the first half of 2020. The Wing, on the other hand, is rumored to be a horizontal smartphone. It's slated to launch in 2021.
