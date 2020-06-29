Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Launch Pushed To 2021 News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Samsung Galaxy Fold reinvented the foldable technology for smartphones. Samsung has been working on the successors of the Galaxy Fold, including the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Fold Lite. Rumors now suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, the affordable version of the Fold series, will likely debut in 2021.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Launch

The report comes from Viva100, a South Korean publication, which notes that Samsung will be launching the affordable version of the Galaxy Fold next year. Also, the upcoming foldable smartphone will likely cost KRW one million (around Rs. 62,800).

The South Korean company is hosting the virtual Unpacked event on August 5, where it would unveil a couple of new flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite would launch on August 5 this year. Apart from reporting the change in the launch date, there's no other information about the Galaxy Fold Lite.

Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite: Expected Features

One of the most attractive features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is its price tag. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold ships for Rs. 1.62 lakhs, which the Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to sell for Rs. 62,800. This makes the foldable smartphone affordable, at least in comparison to the other foldable smartphones in the market.

At the same time, if Samsung is going to ship the Lite version for KRW one million, it would naturally remove a couple of features present on the Galaxy Fold. A couple of other speculations noted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 256GB onboard storage is expected on the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

Further, the secondary display on the Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to smaller than the original Galaxy Fold; it could be small like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from this, there's no other information regarding the upcoming smartphone.

Samsung's Lite Versions

Samsung has always developed the 'Lite' version of its flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is appealing, especially it brings down the price of foldable smartphones, even if it removes a camera or embeds an older processor.

