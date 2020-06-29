ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Launch Pushed To 2021

    By
    |

    Samsung Galaxy Fold reinvented the foldable technology for smartphones. Samsung has been working on the successors of the Galaxy Fold, including the Galaxy Fold 2 and the Galaxy Fold Lite. Rumors now suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite, the affordable version of the Fold series, will likely debut in 2021.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Launch Pushed To 2021

     

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite Launch

    The report comes from Viva100, a South Korean publication, which notes that Samsung will be launching the affordable version of the Galaxy Fold next year. Also, the upcoming foldable smartphone will likely cost KRW one million (around Rs. 62,800).

    The South Korean company is hosting the virtual Unpacked event on August 5, where it would unveil a couple of new flagships, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 series. Previous reports had suggested that the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite would launch on August 5 this year. Apart from reporting the change in the launch date, there's no other information about the Galaxy Fold Lite.

    Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite: Expected Features

    One of the most attractive features of the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is its price tag. The first Samsung Galaxy Fold ships for Rs. 1.62 lakhs, which the Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to sell for Rs. 62,800. This makes the foldable smartphone affordable, at least in comparison to the other foldable smartphones in the market.

    At the same time, if Samsung is going to ship the Lite version for KRW one million, it would naturally remove a couple of features present on the Galaxy Fold. A couple of other speculations noted the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset with 256GB onboard storage is expected on the Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite.

    Further, the secondary display on the Galaxy Fold Lite is expected to smaller than the original Galaxy Fold; it could be small like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip. Apart from this, there's no other information regarding the upcoming smartphone.

     

    Samsung's Lite Versions

    Samsung has always developed the 'Lite' version of its flagship devices, including the Samsung Galaxy Note 10 Lite, Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, and so on. The Samsung Galaxy Fold Lite is appealing, especially it brings down the price of foldable smartphones, even if it removes a camera or embeds an older processor.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Story first published: Monday, June 29, 2020, 17:56 [IST]
    Other articles published on Jun 29, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X