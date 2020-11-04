LG Rollable Smartphone With Side Lock Design Tipped To Launch Early Next Year News oi-Sharmishte Datti

LG smartphone launches have taken a new turn ever since the company debuted the LG Velvet and the LG Wing. To keep things interesting, the much-rumored LG Project B is said to launch a new smartphone - this time, with a rollable display. Reports suggest the LG rollable smartphone is expected to launch in March 2021.

LG Rollable Smartphone Features

According to reports, a render of a smartphone with a rollable display was spotted. Apparently, the display is capable of extending on either side of the phone. A report by TheElec suggests the LG rollable smartphone could debut in March 2021 against the earlier predictions that it would debut in the second half of the coming year.

The upcoming LG rollable smartphone is dubbed to be under the LG Explorer Project, which recently launched the LG Wing with a swivel design. That said, other reports suggest that the rollable display was developed under the LG Project B.

LG Rollable Smartphone Under Project B

Previously, LetsGoDigital had revealed a patent by LG that discusses a 'slidably-moveable' mobile device under LG's Project B. Project B was initiated by LG CEO Kwon Bong-Seok and brings out unique and innovative designs for several gadgets.

To note, the patented rollable smartphone design is now included in the World Intellectual Property Office. The patented renders talk about a highly compacted smartphone where the display expands to 100 percent when the screen is pulled from both sides - when held vertically. With this design, the rollable display gives users an in-between option to pull only one side of the screen, which would give an odd side between a smartphone and a tablet.

The report talks about an OLED display that can be rolled into a metal case. Additionally, a side lock for security is said to be included in the design. The side lock also helps to secure the rolled display from sliding in or out unintentionally.

LG Rollable Smartphone: What To Expect?

LG has been renovating smartphone design with flexibility. The upcoming LG rollable smartphone could be the company's way to have a strong foothold in smartphone design. It remains to see how well the rolling mechanism will work on the device.

