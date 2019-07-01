LG Stylo 5: Officially Announced With Stylus Support, 3GB RAM And Single Rear Camera News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has officially announced a new mid-range smartphone dubbed as the LG Stylo 5. The latest device comes as a successor to the LG Stylo 4 which was launched last year. The handset has been launched in the US and comes with stylus support as the previous models. Let's have a look at the specifications and features offered by the unit.

LG Stylo 5 Specifications And Features And Price:

The LG Stylo 5 sports a 6.2-inch full HD+ display panel with 1080 x 2340 pixel screen resolution. Unlike modern-day smartphones, the device does not feature any notch for the front camera or the sensors.

The bezels surrounding the display also appear thick specifically at the top and the chin. The processor powering the device is under the wraps. However, it is an octa-core chipset which is accompanied by 3GB RAM and 32GB storage.

The handset also supports external microSD card using which the memory can be expanded. The smartphone will ship with Android 9 Pie firmware out-of-the-box. In terms of optics, the LG Stylo 5 offers a single camera module both at the rear as well as the front.

While the back panel of the device packs a 13MP sensor with LED flash, the front houses a 5MP selfie camera. There are some additional stylus features offered by the device. The smartphone supports Pop Lens, Draw Chat, and Screen-off Memo features.

The Pop Lens is used for magnifying texts and using the Draw Chat feature one can add doodles to texts and also draw notes. The Screen-off-Memo option will allow to jot down notes even with the display switched off.

The LG Stylo 5 also comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The smartphone will be backed by a 3,500mAh battery and will be available in Platinum Gray and Blonde Rose color options.

LG is yet to announce the availability of the device in India and other markets. It has already gone up for sale in the US for $230 (approx Rs. 15,873). This suggests that it will be competing against the likes of Redmi Note 7 Pro, Realme 3 Pro, and Honor 20i amongst others. It will be interesting to see if the Stylus support and single rear and front cameras will save the day for this smartphone.

