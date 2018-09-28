LG teases LG V40 ThinQ ahead of October 3 launch

LG, the South Korean electronics giant is expected to launch its flagship device LG V40 ThinQ smartphone for the masses on October 3. Just like every other upcoming smartphone the LG V40 ThinQ has also been leaked and surrounded by numerous rumors giving us a fair idea of the specs and feature of the device. Recently, a renowned Twitter leakster Evan Blass had also posted a leaked image of the upcoming LFG flagship device which showcases the AT&T branded LG V40 ThinQ smartphone. Now, LG itself has lifted off the covers from the LG V40 ThinQ.

LG has revealed the upcoming V40 ThinQ in an official post on a Korean website. The company has partially showcased the device on the website. The company has not officially revealed any particular details regarding the LG V40 ThinQ, however, the post reveals that the smartphone will feature a bigger 6.4-inch display and will be made out of reinforced glass frame which will ensure the durability of the device. It would be interesting to what LG offers in terms of the design of the upcoming flagship device.

The leaked images and videos further show that the LG V40 will sport the rumored five-camera setup. The rear camera setup will comprise of three lenses, whereas, up front, there will be a dual camera setup.

The LG V40 ThinQ will feature a wide body similar to its predecessor i.e LG V30, even then, the device will have narrow bezels and offer a better screen to body ratio as compared to the LG V30. LG further claims that the optimal screen-to-body ratio will make it easy for the users to operate the smartphone with a single hand.

The teaser images don't show the front of the smartphone, however, the images suggest that the flash, as well as the laser depth sensor, will be embedded within the smartphone which will further ensure comfortable user experience. The smartphone will have the power key placed at the right panel, and the fingerprint scanner which is circular in shape will be mounted at the rear panel of the device.

Also, the LG V40 will offer a notch display similar to what we can spot on other flagship devices. Also, a Geekbench score sheet reveals that the LG V40 ThinQ will be powered by a Snapdragon 845 SoC which will be paired with 6GB of RAM. The device is said to ship with Android 8.1 Oreo, which could be a bummer for some. As of now, this is the only information we have regarding the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ, we will keep you posted with further details on the same, so stay tuned with us.

Image Source