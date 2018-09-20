LG V40 ThinQ specs leak reveals 8 GB of RAM: First LG smartphone with 8 GB RAM

The LG V40 ThinQ is the next big smartphone launch that we are all looking forward in the year 2018, as the smartphone is expected to come with five cameras (three on the back and two on the front).

And now, a new shed some light on the actual specifications of the LG V40 ThinQ. According to the leaked image, the LG V40 ThinQ will come with the model number LM-V405N.

LG V40 ThinQ leaked specifications

According to the leaked image, the LG V40 ThinQ will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC. This is the same processor that also powers the LG G7 ThinQ, and other flagship smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy Note9, OnePlus 6, Poco F1 etc. This processor will be coupled with 8 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

Regarding design and aesthetics, the LG V40 ThinQ does look similar to the LG G7 ThinQ, except for the triple camera setup. The device does have notch display with a triple camera set up at the back and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor. The smartphone also has a USB type C port at the bottom portion with a 3.5 mm headphone jack.

Coming back to the cameras, the smartphone has a triple camera setup with a 16 MP primary sensor, 12 MP wide-angle lens, and an 8 MP telephoto lens. On the front, the device has an 8 MP primary sensor and a 5 MP secondary sensor (the secondary sensor is expected to be depth sensor, which will be helpful to capture photos with a different depth of field or depth effect).

Lastly, the LG V40 ThinQ has a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for fast charging via USB type C port and is also expected to support Qi-based wireless charging. The smartphone is expected to launch with Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on the top. The LG V40 ThinQ is expected to launch by the end of 2018, and is expected to be priced less than $1000. As of now, there is no information on the launch of the LG V40 ThinQ in India.

