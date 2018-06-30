LG V20 starts to receive Android 8 Oreo update in North America

The LG V20 was the phablet flagship smartphone from the Korean electronics giant for the year 2016. This was one of the first devices to offer dual camera setup and one of the last flagship smartphone to come with a user replaceable battery is now being greeted with the latest Android operating system.

The V20 was one of the first smartphones to ship with Android Nougat 7.0 out of the box and the company promised that the device will be updated to Android Nougat. And now, according to a document from Fido Canada (major cellular network provider) has listed that the LG V20 will start to receive Android 8 Oreo-based software update by August 2018.

LG V20 specifications

The display on LG V20 is one of its highlight features. The smartphone has a primary 5.7-inch QHD IPS Quantum Display that has a resolution of 2560 x 1440 pixels and delivers 513ppi.

The secondary screen, which technically is a part of the primary display, but has a different driver to offer its features offers a resolution of 160 x 1040 pixels and sits on the top of the primary display, like a notification panel.

Audio is one department where LG V20 truly excels. It is the first smartphone to feature 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC (digital to analog converter). As per LG, the DAC offers 55% less distortion, 1.8 times more dynamic range, and 1.4 times the signal to noise ratio compared to other flagship smartphones in the market.

Coming on to other aspects, the smartphone is powered by Snapdragon 820 CPU paired up with 4GB of RAM. As expected, we did not notice any lags and the performance was flawless. We will give our final verdict after stress testing the handset.

The LG V20 comes with a 3200mAh removable battery unit that supports quick charge 3.0. The smartphone has 64GB of internal storage space, which is further expandable up to 2TB provided you have a microSD card. The handset has all the required connectivity features such as Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, NFC, 4G LTE, VoLTE, 3G, FM, and GPS.

Source