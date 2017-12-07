LG V30+ India launch pegged for December 13

Last month, we came across a report tipping that the LG V30 could be launched in India sometime in December. Now, the company has started sending media invites for a launch event that is slated for December 13.

At the event on December 13, it looks like LG will launch the V30+ smartphone that was unveiled in the company's home market Korea in September. As the name indicates, this device is an upgraded variant of the LG V30 as it comes with 128GB storage space as opposed to the 64GB storage in the V30.

When it comes to the specifications, the LG V30+ boasts of a 6-inch QHD+ display with a resolution 2880 x 1440 pixels and an aspect ratio of 18:9. The display has a layer of Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. Running Android 7.1.2 Nougat, the LG V30+ gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 825 SoC paired with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space that can be expanded up to 2TB via a microSD card.

The imaging aspects of the LG V30+ is the dual camera setup at its rear comprising of a 16MP primary sensor with a 71-degree wide angle lens, dual-tone LED flash, and f/1.6 aperture and a 13MP secondary camera with a 120-degree wide angle lens and f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there appears to be a 5MP selfie camera with an aperture of f/2.2.

The smartphone has a hybrid SIM slot and 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The device also has sound presets, sound tuning, and digital filters powered by B&O Play. There is IP68 rating that makes it resistant to water and dust too. Claimed to have passed the MiL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test, this smartphone from LG is compliant with military operations.

The other goodies on board the LG V30+ include 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, NFC, GPS, Wi-Fi and USB Type-C. There is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor and a 3300mAh battery with support for Quick Charge 3.0 as well as wireless charging.