LG V30+ to be launched in India today: How to catch up with the live stream

LG will be launching the flagship LG V30+ smartphone in India today. The LG V30+ was unveiled at the IFA 2017 in September this year.

The launch event is slated to happen at 11:30 AM at an event in Delhi and the invites were already sent by the company. LG will also live stream the launch on its official website so that fans can catch up with the action live. Basically, the LG V30+ is an upgraded variant with 128GB storage capacity while the LG V30 has 64GB storage space.

While there is no word regarding the pricing and availability of the LG V30+ for now, we can expect the smartphone to be priced in the premium market segment as it is one of the high-end flagships launched this year.

Detailing on its specifications, the LG V30+ runs Android 7.1.2 Nougat and bestows a 6-inch QHD+ 2880 x 1440 pixel display with 18:9 aspect ratio. The display has the Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top as well. At its heart, the LG flagship gets the power from an octa-core Snapdragon 825 SoC teamed up with Adreno 540 GPU, 4GB RAM and 128GB storage space. There is support for expandable storage as there is a microSD card slot on board with the hybrid dual SIM functionality.

In terms of camera optics, the LG V30+ bestows a dual camera setup at its rear similar to the LG G6 that was launched earlier this year. The rear camera comprises of a 16MP primary snapper with f/1.6 aperture, a 71-degree wide-angle lens, and dual-tone LED flash and a 13MP secondary snapper with a 120-degree wide-angle lens and f/1.9 aperture. Up front, there is a 5MP selfie camera with f/2.2 aperture.

The LG smartphone launching today in India comes with the IP68 rating that makes it dust and water resistant. The device is touted to have cleared the MIL-STD 810G Transit Drop Test making it suitable for military operations. There are digital sound tuning and sound presets powered by B&Q Play.

The connectivity aspects that the LG V30+ comes bundled with include 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, a USB Type-C port, and NFC. A 3300mAh battery powers the LG V30+ from within along with the Quick Charge 3.0 fast charging and wireless charging support.