LG V35 ThinQ leaked in renders; tipped to feature an upgraded display

LG recently launched its flagship G7 ThinQ smartphone. Now, AndroidHeadlines has obtained an official render of the LG V35 ThinQ. According to the report, LG Electronics-made Android smartphone bearing the model number LM-V350EM has been certified by the United States Federal Communications Commission.

The report suggests that the upcoming phone won't be the successor of the V30 or the V30S ThinQ. It will act as a stepping stone between it's 2017 and 2018 V-series launches. LG is also expected to launch the V40 in the second half this year. Compared to the latest G7 ThinQ, the V35 will come with an upgraded display. It is expected to pack a 6-inch OLED panel, doing away with the LCD one.

The fact that the FCC already certified the LG-V350EM is indicative of a summer release. The render also shows AT&T's promotional activities and mentions August 10, with the LG V35 ThinQ possibly launching around that date.

Surprisingly, the renders show that the device won't feature the controversial notch on the display. LG's latest flagship G7 ThinQ comes with an iPhone X-like notch. Recently the company also said that it thought of the notch way before Apple. The Essential Phone was technically the first device with a notch. But, rumors of iPhone X's design were already doing rounds at that time.

At an event for the phone in Seoul, LG mobile division chief Hwang Jeong-hwan said, "We planned the notch design before Apple." He also added that instead of calling it a notch, LG prefers to think of the added screen space as a 'second display.'

The Q&A also revealed some interesting details. When asked about using LCD for the G7, Hwang replied that it was always the plan for G phones to use LCD. However, the OLED panels were reserved for the V series of phones. He declined to share a sales target for the G7, saying, "we do expect better results than the G6."

LG V30 Raspberry Rose Edition Special Unboxing

The company also hinted about future Animoji support. Hwang said, "Those software features can be updated later and will be available both on the G7 and other preceding models to meet the demand of consumers who want a longer lifespan for their smartphones."