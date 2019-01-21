LG V40 ThinQ with five cameras officially launched in India for Rs 49,999

The LG V40 ThinQ is finally available in India, via Amazon. The LG V40 ThinQ is the latest flagship smartphone from LG and the first smartphone from the company with a total of five cameras. Here are the complete details on the LG V40 ThinQ.

LG V40 ThinQ price and availability

The LG V40 ThinQ is available exclusively on Amazon for Rs 49,999. The device comes in New Moroccan Blue and New Platinum Gray colors. LG is also offering offers bundles on the LG V40 ThinQ including free screen replacement worth Rs. 16,750.

LG V40 ThinQ specifications

The LG V40 ThinQ comes with a 6.4-inch (3120 x 1440 pixels) P-OLED display with 2.5D curved tempered glass protection. The Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 SoC powers the smartphone with 6 GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

The LG V40 ThinQ has triple primary camera setup with a 12 MP RGB sensor (f/1.5 aperture) + 16 MP super wide-angle lens (f/1.9 aperture) + 12 MP telephoto lens (f/2.4 aperture). On the front, the device has an 8 MP RGB sensor (f/1.8 aperture) + 5 MP super wide-angle lens (f/2.2 aperture).

Coming to connectivity, the device offers dual nano-SIM card slots with support for 4G LTE and VoLTE on both the slots. The phone supports Wi-Fi 802.11 ac (2.4GHz and 5GHz) bands with Bluetooth 5.0 and NFC. The smartphone is IP68 certified against water and dust resistance with MIL-STD 810G certification.

The LG V40 ThinQ is fueled by a 3300 mAh Li-ion battery with support for Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0 support via USB type C port (supports USB v3.1) with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack with 32-bit Advanced Hi-Fi Quad DAC and DTS: X 3D Surround Sound. The device offers custom OS based on Android 8.1 Oreo and will receive Android 9 Pie update in Q1 of 2019.

Considering the price of Rs 49,999, the smartphone competes against the likes of the OnePlus 6T McLaren Edition and the Samsung Galaxy S9. At the given price tag, the LG V40 ThinQ does offer a great mix of specifications. However, in 2019, most of the flagship smartphones will feature the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 SoC, which offers better performance, battery efficiency, connectivity, and image processing compared to the Snapdragon 845 and the LG V40 ThinQ also lacks 5G support.

If you are LG smartphone enthusiasts, then the LG V40 ThinQ is definitely the best smartphone from LG. However, if you are looking for a smartphone with similar specifications, then there are a lot of options in the market with similar features at a much lower price tag.