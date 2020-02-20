Just In
LG V60 ThinQ 5G’s Geekbench Database Tips Snapdragon 865 Processor, Android 10 OS
LG was expected to launch its flagship V60 ThinQ 5G at MWC 2020 event later this month. However, with the cancellation of the technology trade fair, the details on its arrival have become a mystery. Recently some of its key features such as quad-rear cameras and 5,000 mAh battery were leaked. Now, the device has been spotted on Geekbench with some more details on the hardware.
The LG V60 ThinQ 5G has shown up with the LM-V600N model number on Geekbench. It is worth mentioning that its predecessor, i.e, the LG V50 ThinQ has an LM-V500N model number. The listing notes the processor and software details such as the octa-core Snapdragon 865 processor.
This chipset has an integrated modem and confirms the 5G connectivity support for the upcoming smartphone. While the Geekbench listing doesn't mention the storage space, it suggests 8GB RAM. We are currently unaware of the device will be launched in multiple configurations or not and whether it will have support for a dedicated microSD card.
The listing also reveals Android 10 OS which is the latest Android version. In the benchmark tests, the device got a total of 898 points in the single-core and 3,266 points in the multi-core tests. The Geekbench listing is limited to only the above-mentioned details.
The handset has been earlier leaked with the quad-rear camera module, but the details on the sensors remain vague. Also, it is said to launch with four-channel microphones and a massive 5,000 mAh battery unit. Also, it will retain a 3.5mm headphone jack and be backed with 32 bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC audio technology for better audio output.
