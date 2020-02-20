LG W10 Alpha Launched In India For Rs. 9,999: Specs And Features News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Just a couple of days, the South Korean tech giant LG announced the launch of a trio of new smartphones under the K series. So soon, it has taken the wrap off another device dubbed LG W10 Alpha. This is a budget smartphone from the company that is aimed to compete against the likes of rivals from Chinese brands.

LG W10 Alpha has been launched in India in a single variant with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space. It is available only in the Black color variant and is priced at Rs. 9,999. As of now, there is no word regarding the availability of this smartphone and we can expect the same to be revealed officially soon.

LG W10 Alpha Specifications

Being a budget smartphone, the LG W10 Alpha runs Android 9 Pie making it clear that it is not an entry-level Android Go smartphone running Android Pie Go Edition. Notably, such entry-level devices will have only 1GB RAM. Under its hood, this new LG smartphone gets the power from an Unisoc SC9863A chipset that is used in smartphones such as Alcatel 1s. There is 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space along with support for expandable storage space up to 128GB with a microSD card.

The device makes use of a 5.7-inch display with HD+ 720p resolution and 19:9 aspect ratio and a waterdrop notch at the top center to house the 8MP selfie camera. At its rear, the W10 Alpha comes with a single 8MP camera sensor along with an LED flash module. At a time when we see affordable smartphones with quad rear cameras at this price point, it is disappointing to see a single rear camera.

It does not feature a physical fingerprint sensor and relies only on Face Unlock for biometric authentication. LG touts that this smartphone can track 128 facial points and unlock the device in just 0.3 seconds.

The LG W10 Alpha supports dual VoLTE with dual SIM dual standby and supports both TD-SCDMA and FDD-LTE hinting that it will work well with Chinese carriers too. A 3450mAh battery powers the device and is touted to deliver 12 hours of talk time, 5 hours of video playback or 29 hours of music listening.

What We Think

The LG W10 Alpha is an entry-level device launched in India after the global announcement of the LG K61, LG K51S, and LG K41S. And, it is quite different from the LG W10 that was launched last year with a larger display, a dual-camera module at the rear, a 4000mAh battery and a physical fingerprint sensor.

