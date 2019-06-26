LG W30 With Triple Camera Setup India Launch: Most Affordable LG Smartphone With Triple Cameras News oi-Vivek

LG is all set to launch a new smartphone series in India today. The company will introduce the LG W series of smartphones, which are expected to offer impeccable specifications at an attractive price tag, specially made for the Indian smartphone market. The company is hosting a launch event in New Delhi at 12:00 PM and the presentation will be live streamed on various social media platform, including Twitter, Facebook, and YouTube.

What To Expect From The LG W series?

The company is expected to launch the LG W30 as the first smartphone in the series, which is most likely to offer a lot of features like a triple camera setup, premium glass-metal build quality, and a display with a water-drop notch design, with support for notch customisation.

According to a previous leak, the LG W30 will be powered by the MediaTek Helio chipset with 3 GB of RAM and 32 GB of internal storage on the base variant. Similarly, the smartphone is most likely to include a microSD card slot for additional storage expansion. Diving in-depth to the camera setup, the smartphone is most likely to feature a dedicated ultra wide-angle lens, similar to some of the other high-end LG smartphones. As per the third sensor is concerned, the device might offer a depth sensor, which is a norm in other budget and mid-tier smartphone,

The LG W30 will offer Android 9 Pie OS with custom LG skin on top. As of now, there is no information on the battery capacity of the smartphone. However, the teasers do confirm that the smartphone is most likely to feature a USB type C port with a dedicated 3.5mm headphone jack.

What Do We Think About The LG W Series?

Considering the teasers from LG, the company is most likely to price the LG W30 aggressively to compete against the likes of the Xiaomi, HONOR, Realme, and other Android smartphone brands, which offers a great specced smartphone at an affordable price tag. Just like the Samsung Galaxy M series, the LG W series is most likely to change the way that we think about the LG smartphones (expensive at first, massive price drops within months).

Best Mobiles in India