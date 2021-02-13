LG W41 Renders Leaked; Design, Camera Details Tipped News oi-Tanaya Dutta

LG announced the LG W31, LG W31 Plus smartphones in India back in November. Now, the company is prepping up to bring the LG W41 soon in the market. A leaked press render of the upcoming LG W41 smartphone has been revealed by tipster Evan Blas. He further claims that the two other models called the LG W41 Plus and the LG W41 Pro will join the standard LG W41.

As of now, the render only reveals a few details of the standard variant, the other two models' details are yet to be revealed. The LG W41 is believed to come with model number LMK610 and the handset is appeared to have a different design from the LG W31.

LG W41 Render Shows Its Design

The upcoming phone will come with a punch-hole design, unlike the notch display on the LG W31. It is also likely to feature slim bezels. For imaging, the phone shows a quad rear camera along with an LED flash housing into a rectangle-shaped camera module. Further, the device is listed to pack a 48MP main lens and the rear panel will have a gradient surface.

Other features of the phone will include a rear-positioned fingerprint scanner. Lastly, the volume rocker and the power key are placed on the right edge of the device. We can expect to get more details on the other two devices soon. It seems LG is planning to make a good place in the budget segment. The LG W31 made its debut in the country for Rs. 10,990. Considering the price of the phone, the company could have packed advanced features like a high-resolution camera, bigger battery.

To recall its features, the LG W31 packs a 6.52-inch HD+ FullVision display, a 4,000 mAh battery, and runs the MediaTek Helio P22 processor. Looking at the above renders, it can be said, this time we might get some advanced features on the LG W41.

