LG X6 Launched: Triple-Rear Cameras, MIL-STD 810G Durability Certification And More News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

LG has launched a new mid-range smartphone in its home town South Korea. The latest entry is dubbed as the LG X6 ad is said to be the rebranded LG Q60 which debuted back in February 2019. The smartphone comes with trending hardware such as a triple rear camera setup and a waterdrop notch.

LG X6 Hardware And Software:

LG has used an LCD display on the X6 which measures 6.26-inches in size. The full vision display comes with a waterdrop style notch on top. The display has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1520 pixels. The device comes with a MIL-STD 810G durability certification.

For optics, the LG X6 offers a triple lens setup on the back panel. The camera module comprises of a 16MP primary lens, a 5MP wide-angle sensor, and a 2MP depth lens. The waterdrop notch up front houses a 16MP snapper for selfies and video chats. The camera is AI backed and can suggest a shooting mode by recognizing objects.

Under the hood, the LG X6 is powered by a MediaTek Helio P22 (MT6762) chipset based on 12nm architecture. The processor is clubbed with 3GB RAM and 64GB of internal storage. The internal memory can be expanded using a microSD card to up to 2TB. This will take care of the space crunch issue on the device.

A fingerprint reader for biometric authentication has been placed at the rear of the device. The device will ship with Android Pie OS out-of-the-box. It packs a 3,500mAh battery unit which as per the company can deliver 625 hours of standby and 13 hours of talk time. The LG X6 also has a dedicated Google Assistant key and also offers DTS:X 3D Surround Sound feature.

Our thoughts on the LG X6 smartphone:

LG has launched the X6 with a price tag of KRW 349,800 (Rs 20,519 approx) in South Korea. For this price tag, it offers three rear cameras, a MIL-STD 810G durability certification, and some other decent features. However, if the device is priced in the sub 20K price segment, then the HD+ display is a slight let down. We would have appreciated an FHD+ display panel on the device.

The device has been announced in New Moroccan Blue and Aurora Black color options. As of now, it is not known when this device will be launched in India and other markets. However, we will keep you updated on the same.