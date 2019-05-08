ENGLISH

    List of devices and how to install Android 10 Q on select smartphones

    Android 10 Q is available for more than 23 smartphones

    By
    |

    At I/O 2019, Google has officially unveiled the next generation Android OS, aka, Android 10 Q, and the Google Pixel series of smartphones will be the first receive the latest update from Google.

    This year, the beta build, to be precise, the Android 10 Q Beta 3 build will be available for third-party Android smartphone makers as well. Here is the list of smartphones that support Android 10 Q OS update before the official release.

    For the first time in the history of Android OS, the beta build is available for 23 smartphones from different phone vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Nokia, and Asus. With Android 10 Q, Google is introducing a lot of new features and improvements like native dark mode support, 5G network support, Improved gestures based navigation, support for foldable smartphones and a lot more. Learn everything new about the Android 10 Q here.

    List of smartphones that support Android 10 Q Beta 3 update

    • Google Pixel
    • Google Pixel XL
    • Google Pixel  2
    • Google Pixel 2 XL
    • Google Pixel 3
    • Google Pixel 3 XL
    • Google Pixel 3a
    • Google Pixel 3a XL 
    • Asus Zenfone 5z
    • Essential Phone
    • Huawei Mate 20 Pro
    • LG G8 ThinQ
    • Nokia 8.1
    • OnePlus 6T
    • Oppo Reno
    • Realme 3 Pro
    • Sony Xperia XZ3
    • Tecno Spark 3 Pro 
    • Vivo X27
    • Vivo NEX S
    • Vivo NEX A
    • Xiaomi Mi 9
    • Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

    To install Android 10 Q beta build on any of these smartphones, go to Android Q Beta Devices website and select the smartphone that you own. Then, the website will redirect to an OEM site, which will explain how to flash the update on the device.

    Go to Android Q Beta Devices website here

    Before installing the Android 10 Q update, make sure that to backup all your personal files, as, installing the beta update is most likely to wipe the entire internal storage of the smartphone. We also suggest not to install the beta update on your primary device, as it might affect some of the day-to-day functionalities of the smartphone.

