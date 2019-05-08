List of devices and how to install Android 10 Q on select smartphones News oi-Vivek Android 10 Q is available for more than 23 smartphones

At I/O 2019, Google has officially unveiled the next generation Android OS, aka, Android 10 Q, and the Google Pixel series of smartphones will be the first receive the latest update from Google.

This year, the beta build, to be precise, the Android 10 Q Beta 3 build will be available for third-party Android smartphone makers as well. Here is the list of smartphones that support Android 10 Q OS update before the official release.

For the first time in the history of Android OS, the beta build is available for 23 smartphones from different phone vendors like Xiaomi, Oppo, Nokia, and Asus. With Android 10 Q, Google is introducing a lot of new features and improvements like native dark mode support, 5G network support, Improved gestures based navigation, support for foldable smartphones and a lot more. Learn everything new about the Android 10 Q here.

List of smartphones that support Android 10 Q Beta 3 update

Google Pixel

Google Pixel XL

Google Pixel 2

Google Pixel 2 XL

Google Pixel 3

Google Pixel 3 XL

Google Pixel 3a

Google Pixel 3a XL

Asus Zenfone 5z

Essential Phone

Huawei Mate 20 Pro

LG G8 ThinQ

Nokia 8.1

OnePlus 6T

Oppo Reno

Realme 3 Pro

Sony Xperia XZ3

Tecno Spark 3 Pro

Vivo X27

Vivo NEX S

Vivo NEX A

Xiaomi Mi 9

Xiaomi Mi Mix 3 5G

To install Android 10 Q beta build on any of these smartphones, go to Android Q Beta Devices website and select the smartphone that you own. Then, the website will redirect to an OEM site, which will explain how to flash the update on the device.

Go to Android Q Beta Devices website here

Before installing the Android 10 Q update, make sure that to backup all your personal files, as, installing the beta update is most likely to wipe the entire internal storage of the smartphone. We also suggest not to install the beta update on your primary device, as it might affect some of the day-to-day functionalities of the smartphone.