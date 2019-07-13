Made In India iPhone XR, XS Expected To Hit Stores Next Month With Slashed Prices News oi-Karan Sharma

Apple, which now has an assembly unit in India taken care of by Foxconn, will be assembling a portion of the selected iPhone models under the 'Made in India' scheme.

Earlier, it was asserted in numerous reports that the company is planning to amass premium iPhones in India. Now a new report from Reuters, it has been suggested that Apple is shipping materials of the iPhone XR and the iPhone XS smartphones for assembling in India.

As per the report, both the premium smartphones - iPhone XR and iPhone XS assembled in India might hit the stores by next month. The move will also effectively lessen the cost of these expensive iPhones. However the company is waiting for some approvals after whichit will start shipping the made in India iPhones. It will be done possibly by next month.

Amassing smartphones locally in India will basically help the company to cut down the production cost and also save the custom duty on imported the ready products. As per analysts, Apple can use India as an export hub as well.

"Local production will give Apple the leeway to play with the margins of their distributors and indirectly price their phones lower," Reuters quoted Rushabh Doshi, a research director at tech consultancy Canalys.

Back in April this year Apple started assembling its iPhone 7 in Bangalore India, as a step towards 'make in India campaign'. Wistron is the company behind the assembly of the smartphone, the company was already assembled iPhone 6S in the country and this is not the first Apple phone which is manufactured in India.

Besides, the company is also gearing up to launch its much-anticipated flagship smartphones in September this year. Many leaks and rumors are doing rounds all over the web claiming Apple is planning to launch the 5G support iPhone by 2020.

The company will also reportedly launch four models in 2020 with three of them featuring a 3D rear camera, while one of the models will be a low-priced variant in the series. Two of the models will also have the 5G connectivity which is expected to be a norm at the time of their launch.

Best Mobiles in India