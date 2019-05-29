MediaTek Unveils 7nm 5G SoC With 80MP Camera Support News oi-Priyanka Dua The MediaTek 5G chipset is integrated with its previously announced Helio M70 5G modem to give device makers a comprehensive solution for ultra-fast 5G in a power efficient package.

MediaTek has announced its multi-mode, 7nm 5G system-on-chip (SoC) at the ongoing Computex 2019 in Taipei.

The integrated 5G chipset, with the MediaTek Helio M70 5G modem, includes Arm's newest Cortex-A77 CPU, Mali-G77 GPU and MediaTek's most advanced AI processing unit (APU).

The 5G SoC's integrated Helio M70 modem supports LTE and 5G dual connectivity (EN-DC) with dynamic power sharing capability, plus multi-mode support for every cellular connectivity generation from 2G to 5G. It also has dynamic bandwidth switching technology that allocates 5G bandwidth required for specific applications to improve modem power efficiency by 50 percent and extend battery life.

The current MediaTek 5G SoC is designed for global Sub-6GHz 5G networks that are launching in Asia, North America, and Europe.

The new chipset will be ready for lead customer samples in Q3 of 2019 and be in commercial devices by Q1 of 2020.

The Helio M70 5G modem can provide 4.7 Gbps download speeds and 2.5 Gbps upload speeds. Sports an all-new AI processing unit.

The processor includes the Arm's newest Cortex-A77 CPU and it sports the Arm Mali-G77 GPU.

"Everything about this chip is designed for the first wave of flagship 5G devices. The leading-edge technology in this chipset makes it the most powerful 5G SoC announced to date and puts MediaTek at the forefront of 5G SoC design," said MediaTek President Joe Chen.

"MediaTek will power rollouts of 5G premium level," he said.

Furthermore, the company is also working with 5G component suppliers and worldwide cellular operators around RF technology to bring a complete, standards-based and optimized 5G solution to the market quickly.

Companies collaborating with MediaTek on RF technology include Oppo, Vivo and top tier RF suppliers like Skyworks, Qorvo, and muRata, designing the front end module that can accommodate 5G and still keep the device thin and stylish.

"The industry, OEMs, and consumers have high expectations for 5G. We are confident devices powered by MediaTek's 5G chipset, with its impressive architecture, leading imaging features, powerful AI and ultra-fast 5G speeds, will deliver incredible experiences," said Chen.