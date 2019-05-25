MediaTek accelerates design of smart connected devices News oi-Priyanka Dua The chipsets in MediaTek's new program have a variety of standard-based support through the design houses, including an evaluation kit that will be offered to companies through Seeed Studios.

Taiwan-based chipmaker MediaTek has recently announced a rich IoT program to bring a series of AI-enabled chipset platforms to companies that want to innovate and develop products across the intelligent devices market.

The platform, based on open and industry standard software and hardware, is founded on MediaTek's commercially proven chipsets that today power most voice, smart speaker, display-centric and AI-infused devices available globally.

"We are bringing AI to the mainstream Internet of Things products to make it easier for diverse industries to access MediaTek chipsets and technologies through a value-add partner network," said Jerry Yu, MediaTek corporate senior vice president, and general manager of the Intelligent Devices Business Group.

"The Internet of Things has entered its next phase. AI features are being integrated into nearly every type of consumer device imaginable. That means connected devices now require a processor to support AI applications, rather than a more limited micro-controller unit that has been historically used. MediaTek's rich IoT program lets companies of all sizes bring devices to market with advanced AI, multimedia and connectivity features," said Yu.

Features supported on the platform through the design houses include:

4.19 Linux Kernel; Yocto 2.6; Android Pie 9.0.

OP-TEE (compatible with GlobalPlatform API specification).

Amazon Voice Service with audio front end algorithms (wake-word engine, far-field)

Connectivity such as Wi-Fi 5 and 4G.

Today's IoT products need support for a camera, display, video, rich multimedia and connectivity.