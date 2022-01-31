Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max Explained: Another Custom Chip From Mediatek? News oi-Vivek

Oppo is all set to launch the Reno 7 Pro, an upper mid-range 5G smartphone, powered by the all-new Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max SoC on February 4. The company has now officially confirmed that the new custom chipset will power the Oppo Reno 7 Pro and is said to come with enhanced features.

Do note that the regular Reno 7 is powered by the regular Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC, which is seen on plenty of smartphones. However, the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max is a toned-up version of the regular Dimensity 1200 SoC, and here are the details regarding the same.

Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max Details

Oppo has confirmed that the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max has one of the fastest mobile CPUs to date. The company also confirmed that the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max has a top CPU clock speed of 3GHz which uses Arm Cortex-A78 microarchitecture.

Do note that the regular Dimensity 1200 SoC also has a max clock speed of up to 3GHz. The remaining CPU cores maintain a clock speed of 2GHz and are based on ARM Cortex-A55 architecture on all iterations of the Dimensity 1200. The higher clock speed on the Dimensity 1200 Max should give an edge over the regular Dimensity 1200 SoC especially when it comes to gaming and single-threaded tasks.

The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max is also said to offer max download and upload speeds of 7000Mbps and 5100Mbps over a 5G network. Oppo also confirms that the Dimensity 1200 Max has AI Deblur technology, which is said to improve portrait mode, and it also offers AI-PQ (picture quality) feature.

Many Varieties Of Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC

As of now, there are two variants of the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC -- The Mediatek Dimensity 1200, which is used on smartphones like the Realme X7 Max 5G. The Mediatek Dimensity 1200 AI, used on the Oneplus Nord 2, and lastly the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 Max, which will be powering the upcoming Oppo Reno 7 Pro.

The variations between the different iterations of the Dimensity 1200 seem to arrive from the AI capabilities and the clock speed. It is really interesting to see if the Dimensity 1200 Max has any performance benefits over the regular iteration of the Dimensity 1200 SoC.

