Oppo Reno7 5G India Pricing Tipped Ahead Of February 4 Launch
oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo is all set to unveil the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro on February 4 in India. The brand has already confirmed a few features of the upcoming smartphones. Also, the India pricing of the Oppo Reno7 Pro leaked online a few days ago. Now, the price of the standard variant has been revealed online.

Also, the latest report claimed that the Oppo Reno7 SE will be launched as the Reno7 in India. The Reno7 SE was originally announced along with the Reno7 and the Reno 7 Pro last year in China.

Oppo Reno7 5G India Price Tipped

The new report by PassionateGeekz brought the pricing of the Oppo Reno7 5G to the light. Besides, the landing page of the Reno7 series on the official website has shown the Oppo Reno 7 SE in Starry Wish color variant, which suggests the Reno 7 SE might come as the Reno7 5G in India. Further, the Reno7 5G is expected to come in a single 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant which will cost Rs. 31,490.

Oppo Reno7 5G Features In India

The upcoming Reno7 is also said to offer similar features as the Reno7 SE in the country. This means the Reno7 will have a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB onboard storage.

The device will feature a triple rear camera system including a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors. Other features include a 16MP front-facing sensor, 4,500 mAh battery with 33W charging, and so on.

Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G Details We Know So Far

On the other hand, the box price of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro was recently leaked online. The 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant of the handset will retail for Rs. 47,990 in India. In terms of features, the Reno7 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC coupled with 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage.

The phone is also touted to be the slimmest Reno device ever, measuring 7.45mm in thickness. It will have an Aircraft-Grade Shooting Star design. Upfront, the Pro model will sport a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display.

The device will pack a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging tech support that is claimed to offer four hours of music playback time on five minutes of charge. For imaging, the phone will offer a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter. Upfront, the Reno7 Pro is confirmed to feature the world's first Sony IMX709 ultra sensor for selfies and videos.

Alongside, Oppo is expected to launch the Watch Free at the same event. Although the brand has not claimed anything yet. However, the Watch Free is now listed on the official site, confirming it will come in a black color option in the country. To know the detailed features of the upcoming Oppo watch, head over to our previous story.

