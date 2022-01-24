Oppo Watch Free Listed On Official Site In India; Launching Alongside Reno7 Series On Feb 4? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has confirmed the launch date of the next-gen Reno7 series smartphones in India. The brand has also a new wearable product in the pipeline which is the Oppo Watch Free. The smartwatch was originally launched back in September last year in China. Previously a report suggested that Oppo could launch the Oppo Watch Free along with the Reno7 series in India. Now, the smartwatch has been listed on the official site in the country.

Oppo Watch Free India Launch Soon

Oppo has made a dedicated site for the upcoming Reno7 series smartphone where the watch has been listed along with the Oppo Enco M32 earphones at the bottom. For the unaware, the earphones are already available for purchase in the country. The official teaser has confirmed the square-shaped dial of the upcoming Oppo Watch Free and it will be available in black color option.

Apart from this, the brand has not revealed anything like a launch date or features. Since it sits with the Reno7 series handset, we expect the launch of the watch will also take place on February 4 in India alongside the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro. We'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

Oppo Watch Free Features In India

In terms of features, the Oppo Watch Free comes with a 1.64-inch (280 x 456 pixels) AMOLED touchscreen display with 326ppi pixel density, and 2.5D curved glass. For battery, the watch ships with a 230 mAh battery unit which is claimed to offer up to 14 days of battery and takes 75 minutes to charge fully.

The Oppo Watch Free also supports more than 100 sports modes including cricket, badminton, skiing, and more. It can also automatically track four sports - walking, running, rowing machine, and an elliptical machine. Moreover, the watch comes with 100+ watch faces and the Oppo Watch Free will also allow you to create new watch faces using an image of your outfit.

Other features include heart rate, blood oxygen, and sleep monitoring. Lastly, the watch measures 46x29.7x10.6mm in dimensions and weighs 32.6 grams and 20.9 grams without the straps.

Oppo Watch Free Expected Price In India

As of now, there is no hint regarding the pricing of the upcoming Oppo watch. The Oppo Watch Free was announced at CNY 549 (roughly Rs. 6,200), while there is an NFC version which is priced at CNY 599 (roughly Rs. 6,800).

Looking at the Chinese pricing, we expect the watch might come at around Rs. 6,000 in India. The Oppo Watch free was also available in the Quick Sand Gold color option in China. Now, it remains to be seen if the other color variant and NFC version of the Oppo Watch Free will arrive in the country.

Apart from the smartwatch, rumors suggested Oppo could also launch a new pair of TWS earbuds. The report did not mention the name of the earbuds. However, it was said to be the Enco Free 2i. However, Oppo has not confirmed anything except for the Reno7 series launch in India.

