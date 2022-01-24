Oppo Reno7, 7 Pro India Launch Confirmed For February 4; Reno7 SE Also Expected News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo has officially announced the launch date of the Reno7 series in India. The upcoming lineup comprising the Reno7 and the Reno7 Pro is launching on February 4. The Reno7 series featuring the Reno7 SE was originally launched back in November last year in China.

Previous rumors suggested that the Reno7 SE won't make its way to the Indian market. However, the latest development has revealed Oppo might launch all three models in India. Features of the Reno7 series are expected to be similar in India as the Chinese variants. Besides, the pricing of the Reno7 series in India was also leaked online. Here are all details that we know so far about the Reno7 series India launch.

Oppo Reno7 India Launch Confirmed

Oppo took to its official Twitter handle to confirm that the Reno7 series is launching on February 4 in India. The launch event is expected to be live-streamed via the official YouTube channel and the other social media platforms of Oppo.

Further, the dedicated microsite for the Reno7 series on Flipkart has also confirmed its availability on the e-commerce site. Also, Oppo's official site has confirmed a few features of the Reno7 Pro.

Oppo Reno7 SE India Launch Tipped

Although Oppo has not revealed whether it will bring the Reno7 SE to India, tipster Yogesh Brar claimed that Oppo will launch all three models of the Reno7 lineup in India. He further stated that the Reno7 series will come between Rs. 25,000 to Rs. 45,000 in the country.

For the unaware, tipster Abhishek Yadav recently shared the box price of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro in India. According to him, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will cost Rs. 47,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant.

Oppo Reno7 Series Features In India

Starting with the Reno7 SE, it will be the most affordable model of the lineup which was launched with a price tag of CNY 2,199 (roughly Rs. 25,700) for the base 8GB + 128GB model. The phone has a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (1080x2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate.

The phone runs the MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. Other features include a 48MP triple camera system, a 16MP selfie camera sensor at the front, and a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 33W charging.

On the other hand, the Reno7 Pro is confirmed to feature the world's first Sony IMX709 ultra sensor at the front panel. The Pro model was launched with the Dimensity 1200-Max SoC, while the standard Reno7 is powered by the Snapdragon 778G SoC. Both phones pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit. However, the standard model supports 60W Flash Charge fast charging, while the Pro variant comes with 65W fast charging support.

Oppo has also confirmed that the Reno7 series will come with aircraft-grade Laser Direct Imaging (LDI) technology. For imaging, both phones have a triple rear camera system; however, the Pro model includes a 50MP main lens, while the Reno7 has a 64MP primary camera. Besides, Oppo is said to bring the Find X5 series sometime in March in India.

