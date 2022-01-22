Oppo Reno7 Pro India Pricing Tipped; Another Competitor To OnePlus 9RT? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Oppo recently teased the launch of the Reno7 series in India. The Reno7 series comprising the Reno7, 7 Pro, and the Reno7 SE was originally launched back in November last year in China. Now, the brand is all set to debut the handsets in the country; however, Oppo might not bring the Reno7 SE in India.

The exact India launch date is yet to be revealed. The brand has already started sharing the key specs of the upcoming Reno7 series. Besides, a dedicated microsite on Flipkart has also gone live. Now, fresh info has brought the pricing of the Reno7 Pro in India.

Oppo Reno7 India Pricing Tipped

Tipster Abhishek Yadav has shared the box price of the Oppo Reno 7 Pro in India. According to him, the Oppo Reno 7 Pro will cost Rs. 47,990 for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The smartphone is usually available less than the box price, this means the price is expected to fall between Rs. 40,000 to Rs. 45,000. However, we will suggest you take it as a hint.

Besides, the tipster also claimed that the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant of the Reno7 Pro will come between Rs. 36,000 and Rs. 38,000. The device is tipped to come with 10 5G bands support. Apart from this, he did not reveal anything about the upcoming Oppo Reno7 Pro. We expect the device will have similar key specs in India as the Chinese variant.

Oppo Reno7 Features In India

Oppo India has recently confirmed that the upcoming Reno7 series will feature the world's first Sony IMX709 ultra sensor at the front panel. To recall, the device was announced with the MediaTek Dimensity 1200-Max SoC paired with up to 12GB RAM and up to 256GB default storage. There is a triple rear camera setup including a 50MP main lens, an 8MP wide-angle lens, and a 2MP macro shooter.

Upfront, it has a 6.55-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2400 pixels) AMOLED display with a 20:9 aspect ratio. It comes with a 4,500 mAh dual-cell battery with 65W fast charging support. Other features include a 32MP front-facing camera, premium design, and an in-display fingerprint sensor. For connectivity, it supports 5G, 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port.

How About Competition?

If the leaked price is to be believed, the upcoming Reno7 Pro will be another competitor for the OnePlus 9RT; however, the Snapdragon 888 chip is the plus point for the OnePlus 9RT. Also, the Reno7 Pro will compete with the recently launched Xiaomi 11T Pro which also runs the same SD888 chip and comes with 120W fast charging.

Besides, Oppo is also expected to launch the Oppo Watch Free and the Enco Free 2i earbuds in India alongside the Reno7 series handsets. A previous report suggested that the smartwatch will go official in January or February. This means the launch event for the Reno7 series could take place by end of this month or earlier next month in India. However, we'll have to wait for the official confirmation on the same.

