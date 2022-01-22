Oppo Find X5 Pro First Look With Hasselblad Branding News oi-Vivek

During the launch of Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, Oppo was one of the first brands to confirm the launch of a new Find series smartphone with the Snapdragon Gen 1. Since then, several leaks and speculations have been appearing online regarding the next Oppo Find flagship -- the Oppo Find X5 Pro.

Now, for the first time ever the real-world photo of the Oppo Find X5 Pro has surfaced online, which reveals a lot of interesting things about the next Oppo flagship. The branding on the Oppo Find X5 Pro also indicates how close the brand is with OnePlus, as the Oppo Find X5 Pro will come with a Hasselblad camera branding.

According to an image shared on Weibo, the Oppo Find X5 Pro has Hasselblad branding. Unlike the OnePlus 10 Pro, the branding on the Oppo Find X5 Pro is located on the bottom corner, along with the Oppo logo, which gives the Find X5 Pro a unique look.

Interestingly, the leaked Oppo Find X5 Pro also confirms that the Oppo Find X5 Pro will be the first smartphone to feature the custom Marisilicon chip, which is a custom image processing unit from Oppo, which was originally announced during Oppo Inno Day 2021.

Oppo Find X5 Pro Specifications

The Oppo Find X5 Pro, as mentioned in the introduction will be powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC. The smartphone is likely to offer 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The smartphone will have a 6 plus inch OLED display with QHD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate, similar to other flagship Android smartphones like the OnePlus 10 Pro.

The smartphone has a triple camera setup with a dedicated telephoto and ultra-wide angle lens. One of these cameras is expected to double as a microscopic camera, similar to the Oppo Find X3 Pro, which was launched back in 2021 with Snapdragon 888 SoC.

The OnePlus Find X3 and the OnePlus Find X3 Pro didn't make it to India. However, this time around, the company is likely to launch the OnePlus Find X5 and the OnePlus Find X5 Pro is likely to launch in India probably by the end of Q1 2022.

