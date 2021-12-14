OPPO MariSilicon X Showcased During Oppo Inno Day 2021; What To Expect? News oi-Vivek

Oppo during its Inno Day 2021 presentation showcased new custom silicon, dubbed as OPPO MariSilicon X. The OPPO MariSilicon X is the latest and is said to be the most power-efficient NPU from the company, which is said to take the camera capabilities of the Oppo smartphones to the next level.

The OPPO MariSilicon X is fabbed using 6nm fabrication and is completely designed in-house by Oppo. This custom NPU offer features like RAW domain lossless imaging pipeline, 18TOPS@int8 AI performance, 20bit ultra HDR Image Signal Processor. On top of that, the processor can offer 11.6TOPS/W of power efficiency.

The OPPO MariSilicon X supports 4K Ultra HDR video with 1000000:1 Ultra HDR support, RGBW Pro mode, 20bit RAW processing, and 4K night video recording support. In terms of power efficiency, the OPPO MariSilicon X is 20X times faster than the generic NPU on the Oppo Find X3 Pro Max while consuming 50 percent less power, capable of offering 40fps 4K AI processing.

In a comparison video, Oppo showcased that the HDR capability of the MariSilicon X is much better than that of the iPhone 13 Pro and the Oppo Find X3 Pro in terms of dynamic range, contrast, and color. Oppo has officially confirmed that the upcoming Oppo Find X series of smartphones, launching in Q1 2022 will be the first set of devices to feature a MariSilicon X processor.

Upcoming Phones With Oppo MariSilicon X Processor?

The Oppo Find X4 and the Oppo Find X4 Pro are likely to be the first set of devices to use the new MariSilicon X NPU to improve their camera capabilities. These smartphones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor along with the MariSilicon X to take the smartphone video recording capability to the next level.

Given brands like Realme and OnePlus also come under Oppo, these brands might also launch phones with the OPPO MariSilicon X in the latter part of the year. However, as of now, there is no official confirmation regarding the same. Oppo's smartphones have always been known for offering the latest technologies, with MariSilicon X, the company might take smartphone photography to the next level.

