Is Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Any Different From Mediatek Dimensity 1200?

The Dimensity 1200 is the flagship SoC from Mediatek from 2021. The chipset was featured on a variety of mid-tier 5G smartphones. The company has now announced the Mediatek Dimensity 1300, which at least on paper is pretty similar to the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 SoC. In fact, both processors are based on the same 6nm architecture by TSMC.

Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Specifications

The Mediatek Dimensity has an octa-core CPU design with a single high-performance core based on ARM Cortex A78 microarchitecture with 3GHz clock speeds. Then there are three medium performance cores based on the same Cortex A78 architecture, and then there are four efficient cores based on the ARM Cortex A55 architecture.

Just like the Mediatek Dimensity 1200, the Dimensity 1300 has the same Arm Mali-G77 MC9 GPU. This time around, the company specifies that the Dimensity 1300 has a nine-core GPU. The GPU is capable of supporting an FHD+ resolution display with up to 168Hz refresh rate. The Dimensity 1300 supports LPDDR4x RAM with up to 4266Mbps memory speed along with UFS 3.1 type storage support.

As per the cameras are concerned, the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 will support up to 200MP sensor with support for native 4K video recording capability. The Mediatek Dimensity 1300 is also a 5G-capable processor with support for up to 4.6Gbps download speed, and the chip also supports Bluetooth 5.2 and Wi-Fi 6. It also supports various video codecs, including the latest AV1 for better and more efficient streaming.

Mediatek Dimensity 1300 Vs Mediatek Dimensity 1200

Based on the official specs sheet, on paper, the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 is exactly identical to the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 in every aspect. There is nothing new that makes the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 a successor to the Mediatek Dimensity 1200 except for one aspect.

The Mediatek Dimensity 1300 supports MediaTek HyperEngine 5.0 gaming technologies, which is an upgrade over the Mediatek Dimensity 1200, which comes with the MediaTek HyperEngine 3.0. Hence, a phone with the Mediatek Dimensity 1300 might offer a slightly better gaming performance when compared to the Mediatek Dimensity 1200.

