MediaTek Is Now The Biggest Smartphone Chipset Vendor In The World
With a massive 31 percent market share, MediaTek has now outperformed Qualcomm in Q2 2020 as the biggest smartphone chipset vendor in the world. There have been many smartphones that got launched in 2020 in the price range of $200 to $300, which has helped MediaTek to achieve this feat.
According to the report from Counterpoint, MediaTek has a 31 percent market share, whereas the second place is occupied by Qualcomm with a 29 percent market share.
The third-place has three contenders, Apple, HiSilicon, and Samsung with a 12 percent market share for each brand. When compared to Q3 2019, MediaTek has gained a market share from 26 percent to 31 percent, whereas Qualcomm has lost 2 percent of the market share. Similarly, Apple has also gained one percent of the market share.
Samsung has lost 4 percent market share, whereas HiSilcon has maintained a steady 12 percent market share in both Q3 2019 and Q3 2020.
MediaTek Has Gained Market Share In India
It is also interesting to see that MediaTek has gained 11 percent market share in just a year, whereas Qualcomm has lost 4 percent market share in India. This alone has helped MediaTek to become the number of smartphone chipset vendor of Q3 2020.
There was a surge in the launch of gaming-oriented mid-range smartphones in India. Most of these devices were based on a MediaTek G series chipset. On top of that, the world's most affordable 5G phone -- Realme V3 is also powered by a MediaTek processor.
Considering the current trend in the industry, we can expect to see more affordable 5G smartphones, powered by either Qualcomm or MediaTek chipsets, and these brands will continue to contend against each other in the coming days.
