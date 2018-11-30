MediaTek tease the launch of the Helio P90 SoC with Groundbreaking AI capability

MediaTek recently announced the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC, which is the flagship level processor from the company with a dedicated APU (Artificial intelligence processing unit). The Realme U1 is the first smartphone launch in India with the MediaTek Helio P70 SoC. And now, MediaTek has started to tease the launch of the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC, which will be the next flagship processor from MTK.

The company has posted a new gif image on Twitter with the slogan coming soon. The teaser does hints towards some of the features offered by the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. According to the teaser, the MediaTek Helio P90 will be a powerful and efficient chipset with groundbreaking AI capabilities. #thischipchangeseverything

What to expect from the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC?

The MediaTek Helio P70 is the most powerful chipset from the company, which outperforms some of the trending chipsets from Qualcomm like the Snapdragon 636 and the Snapdragon 660 on both CPU and GPU performances.

The MediaTek Helio P70 is based on 12nm FinFET process, whereas the MediaTek Helio P90 is expected to use either a 10nm or 7nm FinFET process, which will further improve the power efficiency of the chipset.

In terms of CPU and GPU performance, the MediaTek Helio P90 is expected to offer impressive performance. Considering the rumors, the MediaTek Helio P90 is expected to offer similar performance as of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 845, if not the Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 or Snapdragon 8150.

The MediaTek Helio P90 is also expected to carry-in an improved modem to offer high-speed download and upload speeds. Even with respect to imaging, the Helio P90 is expected to carry-in a flagship-grade ISP (image sensing processor) to improve the overall performance of the device that carries the Helio P90 SoC.

As of now, there is no information on the launch date for the MediaTek Helio P90 SoC. Considering the official teaser, the chipset is expected to go live by the end of 2018.