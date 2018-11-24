MediaTek Technology Diaries: AI is the future of smartphone technology

MediaTek hosted an interactive session in Bengaluru called the "MediaTek Technology Diaries" to explain and interact about the technology behind the smartphones, electronics, and how MediaTek is working to make it better.

We all associated MediaTek with smartphones, as most of the budget smartphones available in India are being powered by a MediaTek SoC. We learned that the MediaTek chipsets are also seen on the smart-speakers, routers, FireTV Stick, and other electronics and gadgets.

The company ships 1.5 billion chips per year for various electronics, including smartphones and tablets. Here are the stats regarding where the company stands in the market compared to the competition.

#1 in Android tablets

#2 in smartphones

#1 in voice assistant devices

#1 in connectivity network devices like routers

#1 in the optical drive and BD player

#1 in feature phone

These stats give us a clear idea regarding the company's broad portfolio, and even a non-tech-savvy person would have owned at least 5 products which will be powered by a chipset developed by MediaTek.

Betting big on AI

The MediaTek Helio P60 is the first SoC from the company with a dedicated APU (Artificial Intelligence Processing Unit). The Helio P60 chipset is seen on a plethora of device like the Realme 1, Nokia 5.1 Plus, and the Oppo F9 Pro.

The MediaTek Helio P70 is the successor to the MediaTek Helio P60, which comes with an improved APU, which offers up to 30% improvement in the AI computation. A typical CPU cluster will consume 90% more memory to do an AI-based computation, whereas the APU on the Helio P70 can do it in just 10% of the CPUs power consumption.

AI will help to improve smartphone photography, will save the battery with the most efficient way. Mr. Kuldeep Malik, Director-Corporate Sales, India stated that the AI is still in the nascent stage if we compare it to the smartphone technology, it is still in the land-line era, and in the next few years, AI will change the way that we all use smartphones and other electronic devices.